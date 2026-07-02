AEW Collision SPOILERS for July 2 From San Diego, CA (Taped 7/1)
With Forbidden Door in the rear-view mirror, what happened in the aftermath of Dynamite as AEW Collision was taped at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, on Wednesday evening?
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite began to set the stage for Redemption as MJF survived his AEW World Title defense against Mark Briscoe. At the same time, Hikaru Shida became the new TBS Champion in AEW's first-ever Survival of the Fittest match. What did this all mean for a special Thursday night episode of Collision?
Here are some highlights that took place during this evening's Collision tapings.
Athena and Maya World claim the first two spots in next week's Casino Gauntlet on AEW Collision
A Women's Casino Gauntlet match is scheduled for next week's episode of Dynamite, where the winner will face Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at Redemption.
During tonight's Collision tapings, Athena defeated Rina and Maya World defeated Julia Hart to secure the number one and two entrant spots in the Casino Gauntlet match.
Adam Copeland was also in action, teaming with the Bang Bang Gang to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions in an eight-man tag match.
Spoilers below are courtesy of F4WOnline. Collision will air on a special night this Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW streaming app.
AEW Collision spoilers for July 2
- Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders defeated Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney
- The Conglomeration cut a promo where Orange said he didn't know when Mark Briscoe would return due to his injuries, but Willow would return soon. Takeshita appeared and promoted his match against Kyle Fletcher, which will be held on Dynamite.
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Brian Cage and then cut a quick promo after the match about Don Callis, closing with his catchphrase.
- Divine Dominion cut a promo.
- Adam Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang beat Shane Taylor Promotions. After the match,
Copeland and the Bang Bang Gang were attacked by the Dogs and the Death Riders.
- Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa beat Zara Zackher and Becca
- Thekla cut a promo with the Starlight Kid mask, saying Stardom was dead before briefly addressing the upcoming Casino Gauntlet match.
- Skyflight talked to Matt Sydal and is now part the group.
- The Demand won and Ricochet cut a promo on Sydal and Skyflight.
- Athena beat Rina for the No. 1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match.
- Kyle Fletcher cut a promo about ELP and Konosuke Takeshita.
- Mistico, Bandido, and Speedball Mike Bailey defeated The Rascalz
- Hook said that Katsuyori Shibata would defeat Bandido and win the Ring of Honor championship.
- RUSH beat Jordan Cruz
- Maya World beat Julia Hart for the No. 2 spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match.
- Kyle Fletcher beat ELP
The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Thursday evening.
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime