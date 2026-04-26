NBA Playoffs Scores, Live Updates: Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 4 Tips Off Sunday’s Postseason Action

Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the NBA playoff action set to take place on Sunday, April 26. We’ve got a group of pivotal Game 4s that will feature two teams trying to carve out some breathing room after falling down 2-1 in their respective first-round playoff series, while two others will desperately try to avoid elimination with their backs against the wall.

The first game of the afternoon tips off at 1 p.m. ET between the Cavaliers and Raptors. Toronto managed to protect home court and win Game 3 but Cleveland will be looking to take this one and head back stateside with an opportunity to close out in Game 5. Next up will be the Spurs-Trail Blazers game in Portland. San Antonio took Game 3 despite Victor Wembanyama’s absence due to a concussion. While the status of the superstar big man remains up in the air this figures to be another intense, competitive contest.

The evening slate begins with the Celtics attempting to take a 3-1 lead over the 76ers in Game 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Despite being down in the series Philadelphia has not looked overmatched by any means. Lastly, Sunday’s action will conclude with the Rockets working to stave off an embarrassing sweep at the Lakers. Houston fumbled Friday’s Game 3 in truly awful fashion; Will Kevin Durant return with his team on the brink of elimination?

It should be a wonderful day of playoff basketball. Below you’ll find SI’s live blog, which will be running throughout the afternoon and into the evening with regular updates, scores and highlights.

Cavaliers-Raptors Game 4 score, highlights

NBA playoff schedule today

1 p.m. ET: Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Game 4, ESPN

One player to keep an eye on in this one: Brandon Ingram, who struggled quite a bit on Friday but the Raptors pulled out a victory regardless to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole. Toronto’s All-Star will need to play like one if there’s any chance of an upset. Cleveland will hope to see its two star scorers in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden dominate after they scored only 33 points combined last time out.

3:30 p.m. ET: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, Game 4, ESPN

Will Victor Wembanyama be ready to go? That is the big question looming over Game 4. The Spurs didn’t need him to win on Friday night and may err on the side of caution today with a 2-1 lead in the series, but they won’t want their star to miss any more games than necessary, either. Something to keep a close eye on as tip draws near.

7 p.m. ET: Celtcs vs. 76ers, Game 4, NBC/Peacock

The last contest between the two sides on Friday was an ugly affair with both teams playing like sludge, but Boston proved victorious thanks to clutch scoring from its experienced championship duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Whether or not Embiid manages to make it back, the Celtics will need their best players to shine to keep a feisty 76ers team at bay; anything can happen if they head back to TD Garden with a tied series at 2-2.

9:30 p.m. ET: Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 4, NBC/Peacock

LeBron James and Co. are laser-focused on finishing this series as soon as possible in order to maximize the chances either of Austin Reaves or Luka Dončić can return from injury before a second-round date with the Thunder is solidified. That means they’ll be giving it their all tonight to close things out and head back to L.A. with only rest on the mind. It’s hard to see how the Rockets can stop them after how the prior games panned out, but the desperation of avoiding elimination can inspire greatness previously unseen.