AEW Collision Preview (3/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Collision returns to its regular 8 p.m. Saturday time slot tonight in Cedar Rapids.
Two title matches are on the card, including Kazuchika Okada defending the International Championship against AEW World Trios Champion Kevin Knight.
Kevin Knight is back on track after retaining the AEW World Trios Championships last week and is eager to win his first taste of AEW singles gold. Now, he's calling his shot for the International title, citing his huge Gold League upset win over Okada in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament as justification.
Okada and Knight's singles record is currently tied with one win each, and they've both been in each other's orbit in recent weeks. Okada and the Don Callis Family ended Kevin Knight's first Trios title reign with Speedball and "Hangman" Adam Page. Weeks later at Revolution, JetSpeed returned the favor by winning the titles back with Místico as their trios partner.
Can the Jet fly above the Rainmaker one more time, or will Okada's 259-day reign as Intercontinental Champion continue?
All Elite Women
Worn down from her TBS title defense earlier in the night, Willow Nightingale was pinned at AEW Revolution, costing Babes of Wrath the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Willow and Harley Cameron want the tag titles back, and they're cashing in on their rematch tonight.
The new champions, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, have been making their presence felt in AEW, but before they can expand their "Divine Dominion", they'll have to defeat the former champions again. Which team will walk out of Cedar Rapids with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships?
Also on Collision
Tommaso Ciampa is back on the hunt for AEW gold, but Ace Austin is on the hunt for revenge after Ciampa eliminated him from the Blackjack Casino Battle Royal at Revolution Zero Hour. Tonight, they'll clash one-on-one for the first time. When the Psycho Killer meets the Inevitable one, who will previal?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids, IA
AEW Collision Card (Announced)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW International Championship
- Divine Dominion vs. Babes of Wrath for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships
- Ace Austin vs. Tommaso Ciampa
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling