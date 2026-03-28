AEW Collision Preview (3/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Collision returns to its regular 8 p.m. Saturday time slot tonight in Cedar Rapids.

Two title matches are on the card, including Kazuchika Okada defending the International Championship against AEW World Trios Champion Kevin Knight.

Kevin Knight is back on track after retaining the AEW World Trios Championships last week and is eager to win his first taste of AEW singles gold. Now, he's calling his shot for the International title, citing his huge Gold League upset win over Okada in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament as justification.

Kevin Knight pulled off a major upset victory over Kazuchika Okada in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament. | All Elite Wrestling

Okada and Knight's singles record is currently tied with one win each, and they've both been in each other's orbit in recent weeks. Okada and the Don Callis Family ended Kevin Knight's first Trios title reign with Speedball and "Hangman" Adam Page. Weeks later at Revolution, JetSpeed returned the favor by winning the titles back with Místico as their trios partner.

Can the Jet fly above the Rainmaker one more time, or will Okada's 259-day reign as Intercontinental Champion continue?

All Elite Women

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday, 3/28!



AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship@MeganBayne/@Lena_Kross vs Harley Cameron/@WillowWrestles



The Babes of Wrath will get their rematch vs Divine Dominion for the titles, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/FUIdldoY68 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2026

Worn down from her TBS title defense earlier in the night, Willow Nightingale was pinned at AEW Revolution, costing Babes of Wrath the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Willow and Harley Cameron want the tag titles back, and they're cashing in on their rematch tonight.

The new champions, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, have been making their presence felt in AEW, but before they can expand their "Divine Dominion", they'll have to defeat the former champions again. Which team will walk out of Cedar Rapids with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships?

Also on Collision

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday, 3/28!@The_Ace_Austin vs @MrTommasoCiampa



Ciampa was the one who eliminated the Bang Bang Gang's Ace from the Blackjack Battle Royale at #AEWRevolution.



Austin wants payback against Tommaso, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/Tdg8epJeTP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa is back on the hunt for AEW gold, but Ace Austin is on the hunt for revenge after Ciampa eliminated him from the Blackjack Casino Battle Royal at Revolution Zero Hour. Tonight, they'll clash one-on-one for the first time. When the Psycho Killer meets the Inevitable one, who will previal?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Alliant Energy Power House in Cedar Rapids, IA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW International Championship

Divine Dominion vs. Babes of Wrath for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships