ESPN And YouTube TV's New Deal Is A Major Win For WWE Fans (If You're A Subscriber)

If you're a WWE fan and haven't already subscribed to ESPN Unlimited to watch Premium Live Events, there is now an way to watch (although still via ESPN).

A couple of weeks ago, YouTube dropped all ABC-owned content after negotiations between Google and Disney fell through. Luckily for wrestling fans, a solution has been reached, and all content from Disney and ESPN will be returning to YouTube TV for a multi-year deal.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, the new deal will "Give YouTube TV subscribers access to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer app as part of its service."

Alex Sherman of CNBC also reported, "For the ESPN/YouTube TV fans, according to YouTube (as I reported yesterday): ESPN’s full lineup of sports - including content from ESPN Unlimited - will be made available on YouTube TV to base plan subscribers at no additional cost by the end of 2026."

ESPN's chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Disney Entertainment's co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden shared a joint statement, saying.

"This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch. It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice." ESPN And Disney Entertainment

ESPN Unlimited will be included in the base plan for YouTube TV, bringing all sports content, including WWE's monthly Premium Live Events.

The loss of Disney content on YouTube TV was a major hit, seeing 24% of YouTube TV users claim they had canceled or were intending to cancel their accounts. Disney also took a major hit, losing more than $4 million per day during the negotiations.

The falling out between the two companies came as Google said that Disney was asking for an "unprecedented" fee increase for their content, while Disney claimed that Google were "refusing to pay fair rates for our channels."

Wrestling Content On YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a replacement for traditional cable television, and its $82.99 per month price reflects that. And while it wouldn't make sense to sign up for YouTube TV just for WWE PLE's (as it's over $50 more expensive than the ESPN DTC app), for wrestling fans who are existing subscribers or considering the platform, it's a huge plus.

WWE isn't the only wrestling program to have its home channels on YouTube TV, as fans can also find the home of AEW Dynamite and Collision on there via TBS and TNT. WWE Raw is still separate via its deal with Netflix, but this does put a good chunk of wrestling content under one umbrella for fans.

