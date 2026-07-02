AEW Collision Preview (7/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Forbidden Door is still open, and several stars from NJPW, STARDOM, and CMLL are involved in all the action on a special Thursday edition of AEW Collision.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, a Women's Casino Gauntlet match was announced for next week to decide who will challenge Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Redemption. Tonight, the first two entrants of the Casino Gauntlet will be determined.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena, the winner of the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas, will go one-on-one with STARDOM's Rina for the #1 spot in next Wednesday's match.

Thursday #AEWCollision

2.5 Hours

8/7c TNT & HBO Max

Tomorrow!



For the #1 Spot in the

Casino Gauntlet at #AEWDynamite Beach Break@AthenaPalmer_FG vs Rina



STARDOM's Rina makes her AEW debut vs the ROH Women's World Champion Athena for a chance at the #1 Spot, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/6hADUNFqn9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

Athena and Rina met in the ring earlier this year at STARDOM American Dream, where Athena overcame the woman known as the Pink Devil. Will history repeat itself tonight?

Maya World and Julia Hart will compete for the #2 spot in the Women's Casino Gauntlet. Following her loss to Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Women's Tournament final at Forbidden Door, Maya World is looking for another pathway to winning gold. Will Julia Hart throw a wrench in her plans?

More from the Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling

Kyle Fletcher will finally get his opportunity to challenge former Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship next Wednesday. However, he'll first have to get through Takeshita's longtime friend, NJPW's ELP, on Collision. Will Fletcher use ELP to send a message to his former friend and tag team partner?

Unbound Company members Shingo Takagi and Drilla Moloney are still in the United States and fighting on behalf of NJPW. They'll collide with the Death Riders' Pac and Claudio Castagnoli, who are seeking revenge for Moloney's win over their comrade, Daniel Garcia, at the Forbidden Door Buy-In.

Return of the Switchblade

All Elite Wrestling

Following Jay White's grand return at Forbidden Door, AEW World Tag Team Champion Adam Copeland said that Jay White owed him a favor, and now they're even. Their alliance continues in an eight-man tag team match.

Copeland, White, and The Gunns will take on Shane Taylor Promotions, who've been making their presence known on AEW TV recently. Will STP manage to spoil Jay White's first match back in the ring after over 400 days?

Also on Collision

Now that Andrade El Idolo has left the Don Callis Family, he has a target on his back from Callis and his former family. After surviving an ambush on Dynamite last night, Andrade will go head-to-head with Brian Cage, one of the Don Callis Family's most trusted enforcers. Can Andrade defeat The Machine?

After both taking losses at Forbidden Door, Bandido and Místico will join forces with "Speedball" Mike Bailey in hopes of turning their luck around. They'll take on The Rascalz in trios action. With six of the best high flyers in the world in one ring for the first time, which team will walk away with the victory?

Thunder Rosa and Mina Shirakawa will team up for the first time tonight on Collision. Both women are familiar with each other, having previously wrestled in TJPW in 2019 before either woman was signed to AEW. What will they bring to the table as partners?

Also, with Redemption just a few weeks away, many teams have made it their mission to get back into contention for gold. The Demand wants to reassert their dominance and will be in action in San Diego.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

For The #1 Spot In The AEW Dynamite Beach Break Women's Casino Gauntlet: Athena vs. Rina

For The #2 Spot In The AEW Dynamite Beach Break Women's Casino Gauntlet: Maya World vs. Julia Hart

Kyle Fletcher vs. ELP

Death Riders (PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Unbound Company (Shingo Takagi & Drilla Moloney)

Andrade El Idolo vs. Brian Cage

Adam Copeland & Bang Bang Gang vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Bandido, Místico, & "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. The Rascalz

Thunder Rosa & Mina Shirakawa in action

The Demand in action