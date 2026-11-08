AEW Collision Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager Results & Booking Grades (11/7/26): A Title Change on a Boat!

Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision Rock 'N' Wrestling took place aboard the Jericho Cruise.

Last week's episode featured the return of the Hurt Syndicate as Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were in tag team action. The Triangle of Madness were also in action, where they successfully defended their Artist of STARDOM Championships.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Collision Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager Results:

This week's episode kicked off with Chris Jericho going one-on-one with Blake Christian. The finish of the match saw Jericho lock Christian in the Walls of Jericho to win the match via submission.

Booking Grade: 8/10

The Jericho Cruise atmosphere makes this feel like a very special event

Taco Cat is over, brother...

The match probably went on a bit too long

.@IamJericho packed his vacation attire! 😎



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Things stay in the ring as Lexy Nair brings out The New Level for an interview. Creed doesn't believe Swerve Strickland has manipulated them into wanting to compete in a Texas Death Match at Full Gear. Creed said they will be taking back their Trios Titles and leaving with their pound of flesh. Kofi said they know how much Swerve hates Hangman, but they didn't want this to be a Texas Death Match.

Kofi said they are afraid of what they have to become to beat them next weekend in a match like this. Creed said The New Level will go to a place no one has ever seen before.

The New Level give their thoughts on TEXAS DEATH at #AEWFullGear…



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We're heading to match five

The next match saw the Motor City Machine Guns face FTR in match four of their best-of-five series. For most of the match, FTR focused on Shelley's knee, which they injured in match three. A distraction from Stokely led to Harwood scoring the pinfall victory over Shelley with a handful of tights.

Booking Grade: 9/10

I think we all knew this was going all five matches, right?

A really fun match and a fun series of matches overall

Does the final match take place next weekend at Full Gear?

FTR STAY ALIVE and tie The Best-of-5 Series at 2-2! 😱



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Nick Wayne was in action next, taking on Marcus Mathers. This was essentially just a showcase match for Wayne. The finish saw Wayne hit Mathers with Wayne's World to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7/10

An entrance for Mathers went a long way in presenting him as someone important

No one was surprised by this outcome

Mathers made the most of his minutes tonight

.@theNickWayne has officially arrived on the Rock & Wrestling Rager! 😎



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Death Riders face Shane Taylor Promotions yet again, this time on a boat

In what seems to be turning into a go-to match on Collision, Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders were in trios action against Shane Taylor Promotions. The finish of the match saw Kidd hit Carlie Bravo with a fisherman's brainbuster to score the pinfall victory for his team.

After the match, Moxley gets on the microphone and said the odds aren't looking good for the Death Riders at Full Gear, but they don't care what the odds are. Mox said they are going to make The Cut earn it. Mercedes Moné interrupted and questioned where Marina Shafir is after what she did to her on Wednesday and told Mox he will need to keep Shafir on a leash after she beats her at Full Gear.

AEW Women’s World Champion @MercedesVarnado isn’t holding back when it comes to @MarinaShafir! 😳



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Mox said the last member of the Death Riders he'd want to piss off is Marina Shafir, so he tells Mercedes good luck with that. Jay White comes out onto the stage as The Cut surrounds the ring, and they all lay out the Death Riders.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

It's a fun match, but we've seen several combinations of this match for months now

Shane Taylor Promotions should be getting more wins in AEW than they do

A nice post-match angle to hype up multiple matches at the pay-per-view

The Cut ambush The Death Riders just one week before Anarchy in the Arena at #AEWFullGear!



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Women's action was up next as CMLL Women's World Champion Persephone took on Mina Shirakawa. The finish of the match saw Persephone hit Shirakawa with a Frog Splash to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Persephone continued to beat down on Shirakawa until Queen Aminata hit the ring to chase her off.

Persephone grabs hold of the referee to create a distraction and steal the win!



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Booking Grade: 9/10

A great, hard-hitting match that got some time

Shirakawa looked great in defeat; the crowd was into everything she did

The aftermath of the match let you know that Persephone and Aminata are far from done

After the match, they do a spot on the boat, you can see a fork with blood all over the place and The Cut reveals Juice Robinson had been taken to the hospital implying that Orange Cassidy did it based on the Conglomeration's segment with Moxley on Dynamite.

"WE ARE GONNA MAKE SURE THAT EVERY LAST DROP FROM THEIR BODY IS FRESHLY SQUEEZED!"



Juice Robinson has been taken out, and The Cut have found the fork from last week!



NOW THEY WANT REVENGE!



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A big title change in the main event

In the main event of the evening, Andrade El Idolo defended the AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. The finish of the match saw Ciampa catch El Idolo with a deep cradle pin to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An excellent, pay-per-view-worthy match

A great end to a very fun title reign for Andrade, who still has the World Title contract

I fear Ciampa is a transitional champion for Ilja Dragunov

The pants are OFF! 😳



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Ciampa celebrates with the National Title in the crowd with his daughter Willow as AEW Collision Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager went off the air.

AEW Collision Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager quick results:

Chris Jericho defeated Blake Christian

FTR defeated Motor City Machine Guns in match four of the best-of-five series (tied 2 apiece)

Nick Wayne defeated Marcus Mathers

The Death Riders defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

Persephone defeated Mina Shirakawa

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Andrade El Idolo to win the AEW National Championship