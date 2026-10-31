AEW Fright Night Collision Preview (10/31/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Following Wednesday's AEW Fright Night Dynamite, spooky season continues in AEW tonight with a special Halloween edition of AEW Fright Night Collision.

Ilja Dragunov has been itching for a fight since joining the AEW roster. He first set his sights on Tommaso Ciampa, a familiar foe from their shared time in WWE and wXw, on Dynamite, but Ciampa rejected Dragunov's request for a match in AEW.

Nevertheless, the Mad Dragon will still be in action tonight in St. Louis when he wrestles The Beast Mortos for the first time. Will Ilja Dragunov be able to keep his undefeated record in AEW alive?

Tommaso Ciampa may have declined to wrestle Dragunov, but he'll also have an active presence on tonight's Collision when he collides with Matt Sydal. A win could help his case for earning a rematch against Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

A visit from the Forbidden Door

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thekla has been very vocal about her disdain for Stardom after being "kicked out of Japan" shortly before joining AEW. The Triangle of Madness went to Japan in July and defeated Ami Sourei, Hina, and Lady C to win the Artist of Stardom Championships. Since then, they've successfully defended the titles once in Japan, and tonight, the Triangle of Madness will defend them in AEW mere days before they enter Blood and Guts.

"Hell has two rings, one cage, and five of us. Don't prepare for Blood & Guts. Prepare for the end."



EXCLUSIVE: Triangle of Madness will defend their Artist of Stardom Championship on Saturday #AEWCollision: Fright Night, as well as team with Divine Dominion for Blood & Guts! pic.twitter.com/a2w3Xya1Vf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026

Stardom's Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-chan have stepped up to put an end to the Triangle of Madness' reign and bring the Artist of Stardom titles back to their home promotion. Can they pull it off?

Factions in action

Since The Cut formed, they've been wreaking havoc on AEW's other top factions, including The Conglomeration. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly want revenge after Jay White defeated O'Reilly last week on Collision and betrayed Orange Cassidy. What will happen when The Conglomeration takes on Juice Robinson and The Gunns in trios action?

The Hurt Syndicate hasn't been seen in AEW since the AEW All In London Buy In. Tonight, they return to AEW with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in tag team action. What message will they send to the AEW tag team division?

Also on Fright Night Collision

All Elite Wrestling

As he searches for his next target in AEW, "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita will work to prove why he's among the best on the roster when he battles Adam Priest. In a similar vein, "Speedball" Mike Bailey will take on SkyFlight's Darius Martin and try to extend his three-match Collision winning streak.

Before next Wednesday's Blood and Guts match, former AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion will be in action in hopes of picking up momentum before next week's cage match.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Fright Night Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Fright Night Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Fright Night Collision Location:

Location: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

AEW Fright Night Collision Card (Announced):

Artist of Stardom Championship Match: Triangle of Madness (c) vs. Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-chan

The Cut vs. The Conglomeration

Ilja Dragunov vs. The Beast Mortos

Matt Sydal vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Priest

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Darius Martin

Divine Dominion in action

The Hurt Syndicate in action