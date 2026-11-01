AEW Fright Night Collision Results & Booking Grades (10/31/26): The Hurt Syndicate Returns

Saturday night's episode of AEW Fright Night Collision took place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Last week's episode saw the Bang Bang Gang and the Dogs unite to create a new faction called the Last Outfit. After major negative feedback online, the company released an exclusive video hours later of Jay White changing the group's name to The Cut.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

AEW Fright Night Collision results:

This week's episode kicked off with some in-ring action as Tommaso Ciampa went one-on-one with Matt Sydal. The finish of the match saw Ciampa hit Sydal with two back-to-back running knees to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Ciampa's Kratos Halloween costume was cool

Very fun opening contest

Ciampa scores a win heading into a title match next weekend

The “Psycho Killer” @MrTommasoCiampa gets into the Halloween spirit! 🎃



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/8rHZ3bMc2n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

The Hurt Syndicate made their long-awaited return to AEW programming, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin taking on Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto. It was pretty much a squash match, and Lashley finished it with a Spear on Aaron Solo to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

This is how you should be booking squash matches. Utilize the people already on your roster!

It's very good to see the Hurt Syndicate back on AEW programming

The group is extremely over with the live AEW audience

Just another day at the office for The Hurt Syndicate (@Sheltyb803 @fightbobby)! 💪



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/nZF1XlKUPs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Death Riders against the world

Backstage, we get a promo from the Death Riders. Every member of the group speaks from the heart as they talk about being down a man (Claudio Castagnoli) heading into Anarchy in the Arena next month at Full Gear. This was a full-blown underdog babyface promo as the faction continues to slowly shift in the last several weeks.

ANARCHY IN THE ARENA IS CALLING!



With #AEWFullGear on the horizon, the Death Riders have a chilling reminder for The Cut about who they're dealing with!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/0iUQxrB2eW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

We hear from a distraught Persephone in a post-Dynamite promo where she expressed her desire to regain the TBS Championship. Persephone even declared that she and Queen Aminata should be added to the Women's Blood and Guts match this Wednesday.

"I WANT MY TITLE BACK!"



With a spot open on each BLOOD & GUTS team, Persephone sends a warning to TBS Champion @amisylle!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/wawiwEhUul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Back in the ring, Triangle of Madness defended the Artist of STARDOM Titles against Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-Chan. Julia Hart utilized the mist to help her team retain the gold.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Really entertaining inter-promotional match between AEW and STARDOM

The finish with the mist protected the STARDOM talent

It would be nice to see these titles defended on AEW more often

#AndSTILL 🏆 Triangle of Madness (@toxic_thekla @TheJuliaHart @Skyebyee) retains the Artist of STARDOM Championship by ANY means necessary! 😈



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/PJO9skMqeN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Dissension in The Opps?

Backstage, we hear from Samoa Joe, who stood beside HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. Joe cut a promo about people not fearing The Opps and implied that it has to do with how HOOK handled things in his absence. It sounded like Joe was contemplating kicking HOOK out of the faction.

THE LANDSCAPE IS SHIFTING!@SamoaJoe addresses the future of The Opps and sends a message to the entire #AEW roster!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/aRsgxgUjPL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Back in the ring, the next match saw The Beast Mortos taking on Ilja Dragunov. The finish of the match saw Dragunov hit Mortos with the D-Bomb to score the pinfall victory. After the match, Ciampa came out onto the stage and mocked Dragunov.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

A great, hard-hitting matchup

Dragunov has looked very motivated since debuting in AEW

Mortos looked great in defeat; he put up a great fight

.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR conquers The Beast Mortos! 🐉



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/kVH8wfyllg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Did you know that Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho?

We get a silly vignette from Nick Wayne in a nightclub as he mentions that he beat Chris Jericho like 67 different times. While that might be an exaggeration, it felt like that many.

TWO WINS. ENDLESS BRAGGING RIGHTS!@thenickwayne is taking his victory lap through Miami after beating Jericho... TWICE!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/MT1oGn513p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

The in-ring action continued as Speedball Mike Bailey went one-on-one with Darius Martin. The finish saw Bailey catch Martin with the straightjacket rollup to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A bit too competitive given the placement of these two on the roster

The match itself was fun

Speedball should be in higher profile matches than this

You can NEVER count out @SpeedballBailey! 😤



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/C9XLIcSUVV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Blink and you missed it

Divine Dominion have a quick squash match against Nixi XS and Leela Feist. If you've seen one Divine Dominion squash match, you've seen them all.

Booking Grade: 5/10

A win for the sake of a win heading into Blood and Guts

Beating up local talent as former champions doesn't do anything for Divine Dominion

There are plenty of contracted women who could have been in that spot and likely had a better match, even if it was only slightly longer

Divine Dominion (@meganbayne @lena_kross) look absolutely UNSTOPPABLE heading into Blood and Guts! 💪



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/iHs7ACdeeO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Queen Aminata is backstage with Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron. Both she and Persephone have been officially added to the Women's Blood and Guts match next week on Dynamite. Statlander once again isn't thrilled about teaming with the Brawling Birds since she and Cameron are facing them for the titles at Full Gear. Clearly, this will factor into the finish on Wednesday.

NEW TBS Champion @amisylle is ready to make a splash and make up for missing last year's BLOOD & GUTS!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/LftNLviyef — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

Konosuke Takeshita was in action next, taking on Adam Priest. The finish of the match saw Takeshita hit Priest with Raging Fire to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

Would have benefited from being a couple of minutes shorter

Takeshita, much like Speedball, shouldn't have this much difficulty winning these types of matches

There is definitely a happy medium between a complete squash match with a local talent and a showcase match that's too competitive for its own good that AEW needs to find

“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita puts Adam Priest away with authority!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/csrsfZiWia — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

The women are ready for Blood and Guts

Backstage, we hear from Triangle of Madness, Divine Dominion, and Persephone as all six women seem to be on the same page heading into the Women's Blood and Guts match next week. All six women get their turn to speak and it definitely felt like a different dynamic from the babyface team that isn't fully on the same page.

"ONE CAGE. TWO RINGS. THREE WORDS... DIE B*TCHES DIE!"



Persephone wants revenge on TBS Champion @amisylle as the Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion look ahead to BLOOD & GUTS NEXT WEEK!



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/bbc3c3iweF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

In the main event of the evening, Juice Robinson and the Gunn Club of The Cut took on The Conglomeration in trios action. The match ended with outside interference from The Cut, allowing Robinson to hit O'Reilly with brass knuckles to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Great main event from two of AEW's top trios

A good win for The Cut as they try to establish the new joint faction

No backup for the Conglomeration from the Death Riders this week

.@JayWhiteNZ makes sure The Cut walks out of St. Louis victorious! 👊



Watch #AEWCollision: Fright Night on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/5xc1ZDDRQo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 1, 2026

The Cut continued their beatdown of The Conglomeration following the match before stacking them all in the middle of the ring as AEW Fright Night Collision went off the air.

AEW Fright Night Collision quick results:

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Matt Sydal

The Hurt Syndicate defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

Triangle of Madness defeated Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-Chan to retain the Artist of STARDOM Championship

Ilja Dragunov defeated The Beast Mortos

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Darius Martin

Divine Dominion defeated Nixi XS and Leela Feist

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Priest

Juice Robinson and the Gunn Club of The Cut defeated The Conglomeration