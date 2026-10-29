AEW Fright Night Collision Spoilers for October 31 From St. Louis

With Blood and Guts looming next week, what happened after last night's episode of Dynamite? AEW Fright Night Collision was taped Wednesday evening at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Yesterday's special episode of Dynamite featured Darby Allin successfully defending his TNT Title against Josh Alexander, while Queen Aminata defeated Persephone for the TBS Championship. We also saw the Motor City Machine Guns pull ahead two falls to one over FTR in their best-of-five series.

Here are some highlights from this evening's Collision tapings in St. Louis.

The Hurt Syndicate returns on Collision

The Hurt Syndicate | All Elite Wrestling

Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of online speculation has circulated about the status of The Hurt Syndicate. The team hadn't been seen since All In: London, and rumors were swirling about potential heat with the company.

MVP took to social media to dispel these rumors, and just days later, the group would return during tonight's Collision tapings, picking up a victory over Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo.

It's unclear why the Hurt Syndicate has been absent from AEW programming for the last couple of months, but now that they're back, hopefully they won't disappear again anytime soon.

Tommaso Ciampa embraced the Halloween spirit, dressed as Kratos from the video game franchise God of War, as he picked up a win over Matt Sydal. In the main event of the night, Ilja Dragunov picked up a victory over The Beast Mortos. It appears, based on what took place on Dynamite, that these two men might be on a collision course at Full Gear next month.

Ilja Dragunov | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Fright Night Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app. Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Fright Night Collision spoilers for October 31

The Hurt Syndicate defeated Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo

Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) (c) defeated Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-Chan to retain the Artist of STARDOM Championship

Divine Dominion defeated Nixi XS and Leela Feist

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Matt Sydal

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Priest

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Darius Martin

The Cut (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)

Ilja Dragunov defeated The Beast Mortos

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.