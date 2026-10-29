AEW Fright Night Collision Spoilers for October 31 From St. Louis
With Blood and Guts looming next week, what happened after last night's episode of Dynamite? AEW Fright Night Collision was taped Wednesday evening at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
Yesterday's special episode of Dynamite featured Darby Allin successfully defending his TNT Title against Josh Alexander, while Queen Aminata defeated Persephone for the TBS Championship. We also saw the Motor City Machine Guns pull ahead two falls to one over FTR in their best-of-five series.
Here are some highlights from this evening's Collision tapings in St. Louis.
The Hurt Syndicate returns on Collision
Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of online speculation has circulated about the status of The Hurt Syndicate. The team hadn't been seen since All In: London, and rumors were swirling about potential heat with the company.
MVP took to social media to dispel these rumors, and just days later, the group would return during tonight's Collision tapings, picking up a victory over Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo.
It's unclear why the Hurt Syndicate has been absent from AEW programming for the last couple of months, but now that they're back, hopefully they won't disappear again anytime soon.
Tommaso Ciampa embraced the Halloween spirit, dressed as Kratos from the video game franchise God of War, as he picked up a win over Matt Sydal. In the main event of the night, Ilja Dragunov picked up a victory over The Beast Mortos. It appears, based on what took place on Dynamite, that these two men might be on a collision course at Full Gear next month.
Fright Night Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app. Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider.
AEW Fright Night Collision spoilers for October 31
- The Hurt Syndicate defeated Griff Garrison, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo
- Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) (c) defeated Hazuki, Koguma, and Fuwa-Chan to retain the Artist of STARDOM Championship
- Divine Dominion defeated Nixi XS and Leela Feist
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Matt Sydal
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Priest
- Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Darius Martin
- The Cut (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong)
- Ilja Dragunov defeated The Beast Mortos
The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime