AEW Rock N' Rager Collision Preview (11/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

For the first time since January 2020, AEW returns to Chris Jericho's Rock N' Rager at Sea, this time with a live edition of AEW Collision.

Tommaso Ciampa has been eager for a National Championship rematch since falling short to Andrade El Idolo at AEW WrestleDream. After attacking the champion a week later and picking up a big win on Collision, Ciampa's rematch has been made official for tonight in the Port of Miami. Andrade El Idolo has been on a strong run since winning the National Championship. Will tonight be the night his reign comes to an end at the hands of the Psycho Killer?

The last time AEW aired from the annual Jericho Cruise, it was a taped episode of AEW Dynamite that notably saw "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Also on AEW Rock N' Rager Collision

All Elite Wrestling

The founder of the Rock N' Rager at Sea, Jericho, will also be in action on Collision. After losing twice to Nick Wayne, Jericho will take on ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champion Blake Christian, who recently returned from an impressive showing in NJPW Super Jr. Tag League with The Swirl. Can Jericho bounce back to his winning ways at the event he created?

Persephone has had a rough couple of weeks after losing the TBS Championship to Queen Aminata at AEW Fright Night Dynamite and losing at Blood and Guts earlier this week. With hopes of climbing her way back into title contention, Persephone will go one-on-one with Aminata's tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa. What kind of message will Persephone send to the TBS Champion?

Best of Five Series

The Best-of-Five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns continues on Collision for their fourth match. MCMG leads with two wins while FTR has one. If MCMG wins tonight, they'll win the entire series, but if FTR wins, they'll tie the series and force a fifth match. Despite losing the third match, FTR managed to do some real damage to the knee of Alex Shelley. Will that be a factor in match four?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Rock N' Rager Collision:

Watch: TNT, Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Rock N' Rager Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Rock N' Rager Collision Location:

Location: Chris Jericho's Rock N' Rager at Sea, Port of Miami, FL

AEW Rock N' Rager Collision Card (Announced):

Best of Five Series, Match Four: Motor City Machine Guns (2) vs. FTR (1)

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Jericho vs. Blake Christian

Persephone vs. Mina Shirakawa