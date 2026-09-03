AEW Collision SPOILERS for September 5 from Allen, Texas

With All In: London in the rearview mirror, the road to All Out in Chicago begins. Following Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite, this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision was taped at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured multiple men entering the world title picture, such as Ricochet, Gabe Kidd, and Andrade El Idolo, all looking to become the next person to challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship.

By the end of the night, however, it was none other than reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley who was announced as the first challenge for the Aerial Assassin, with that match set to take place on Saturday, September 26 at All Out in Chicago, Illinois.

Here are some highlights that took place during Wednesdays evening's Collision tapings from Allen, Texas.

The Motor City Machine Guns finally compete on AEW Collision

Motor City Machine Guns | All Elite Wrestling

After making their surprise AEW debut in Detroit back in July on Collision, the Motor City Machine Guns finally made their in-ring debut for the company as members of the roster against The Swirl. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were successful as their journey towards a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles has officially begun.

Andrade El Idolo also successfully defended his AEW National Championship against Gabe Kidd. Following the match, the Casino Gauntlet winner gave an interesting timeline of when he intends to cash in his title shot.

The spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider. Collision will air at its regular time this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and internationally on the MyAEW app.

AEW Collision spoilers for September 5

The Young Bucks defeated Brian Cage and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family

Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher defeated Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang

Andrade El Idolo defeated Gabe Kidd to retain the AEW National Championship. Following the match, Andrade revealed he intends to hold onto his contract for a future title shot and focus on defending the National Title.

Nick Wayne defeated Komander. After the match, Chris Jericho hit Wayne with a Judas Effect

Athena defeated Isla Dawn in an ROH Women's Championship Proving Ground match

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Swirl

Hangman Adam Page and Brodido defeated Braddah Kaimi, LBJ and Vin Parker

TBS Champion Persephone defeated VertVixen in a non-title match. After the match, Persephone and Britt Baker continued their attack on VertVixen until Maya World and Thunder Rosa made the save.

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of Collision on Saturday evening.