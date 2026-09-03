AEW Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (9/2/26): Will Ospreay Set for Huge World Title Defense

When the All In PPV event went off the air inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, Will Ospreay had defeated Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and was celebrating with his hometown audience.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite started like All In finished. Will Ospreay made his entrance to a large pop from the audience and walked to the ring with the AEW World Championship title belt.

When Ospreay got to the ring, the audience chanted for him. He talked about how much he partied after Sunday and also said he cried a lot, too. Ospreay thanked the fans for supporting him from the beginning. He thanked AEW fans who supported him once he got to the company. Ospreay then turned his attention to Kenny Omega.

NEW AEW World Champion @WillOspreay addresses his opponent from #AEWAllIn London, @KennyOmegamanX, and a possible future match!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/7pOn7XExyK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

Ospreay said that Omega was the best in the world for 364 days a year and on the one other day, he was the best and won the title. Ospreay said he always wanted to be seen as Omega's equal. He said that they were tied two to two in matches against each other and said he was ok with that. Ospreay then looked into the camera and told Omega that if he wasn't ok with it, he should name the place and the time and they'd end the rivalry once and for all.

He then turned his attention to the title around his waist. He said that it signified that he was the guy in AEW. That he was the standard. He said that if anyone wants to take it from him, they will have to walk through fires like he did to get it. Ospreay talked about United Empire and said he was going to create that group in the United States.

Ricochet walked out to a chorus of boos. He authentically congratulated Ospreay and said that their histories were forever intertwined. Ricochet said that Ospreay wouldn't be world champion if it weren't for him and their rivalry together. He said that because of their history, he wants the first shot at the title.

Just as AEW World Champion @WillOspreay was showing his appreciation to his brothers in the United Empire, @KingRicochet arrived to send a message to his longtime rival!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/j2QfcIBHiR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

Ospreay didn't get a chance to answer because Gabe Kidd walked out. He said that Ospreay took his opportunity to be the first-ever British person to win the world title in the country. He said that for that, he would end Ospreay. Ricochet and Kidd went back and forth about who was next in line, but Kidd said he didn't want the title yet, only to injure and take Ospreay out. He said they had the numbers on him and then stormed the ring.

Ospreay smiled as they walked down the ramp and his UK United Kingdom friends walked out to even the odds. Ospreay said that they should fight later in the main event and the audience roared.

Booking Grade: 10/10

This was fantastic. Ospreay framed how important and historic his match at All In was and at the same time, painted a picture of what his world title run would look like. He also positioned himself as the top guy in AEW and that was important to do. Ospreay also maintained his unique promo style that showcased his personality. Really well done.

A United Empire in AEW is an interesting twist. Ospreay is a strong faction leader, so when that gets sorted out, it should play very well.

The Demand & The Dogs thought they had the advantage over @WillOspreay, but United Empire arrived to set the stage for a MASSIVE Tag Main Event TONIGHT!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fUpS0Z4yYQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

The New Level victorious in their first-ever match on AEW Dynamite

The New Level and Swerve Strickland defeated The Rascalz to retain the AEW World Trios Championships. Kofi and Austin Creed wrestled a lot of the match and incorporated some new tag team moves along with their traditional New Day-style material.

Strickland hit multiple House Calls. After the last one, he secured the victory for his team. After the match, the winners celebrated, but then The Young Bucks walked to the ring. They crossed paths with The New Level, but didn't come to blows or get physical.

Booking Grade: 10/10

As strong a debut as could be expected. Kofi and Creed brought new material to the table, but also played the hits. It was a perfect mix.

Kofi and Creed appear to be headed toward a feud with The Young Bucks. Why not? Go with it while you have it. No reason to wait. Smart booking.

An INCREDIBLE first defense for AEW World Trios Champions @SwerveConfident & The New Level!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qqU3UGwmq6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

The Young Bucks spoke to the audience in the ring and said they weren't going to complain about how they lost their All In match. They said they've done worse to others in AEW. However, they asked Cope and Cage whether they were really happy with winning the way they did and called them out to the ring. FTR answered the call instead.

FTR walked to the ring and told The Bucks that "Daddy was home." They said that they lost at All In and shouldn't get another shot at the championships. The Bucks and FTR argued back and forth and then the champions walked out to the ring.

Christian Cage essentially said he was fine with All In because they won. Copeland said that he was the voice of reason and that he didn't like how it went down. He said he had a proposal for how to fix it. Copeland said that both teams were owed a title shot and said that they should do it at All Out at the end of the month. The kicker? It would be a match involving chairs, ladders, and tables.

Booking Grade: 8/10

I'm glad everyone acknowledged the fact that Copeland and Cage cheated at All In. That was important to establish. I could have done without Cage defending it, but Cope owning it is better than nothing.

FTR feels a bit like a third wheel in this given how definitively they lost to Cope and Cage recently. That said, landing a big ladder match between these three teams was always going to happen. All Out is a good spot for it.

AEW World Tag Team Champions @RatedRCope & @Christian4Peeps want a 3-Way Match against @YoungBucks & FTR at #AEWAllOut involving chairs, tables and ladders!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CoCpnbqHbB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

After the segment, Will Ospreay and United Empire were shown backstage. They were asked if they had found a fifth person to join their team for the main event and they said they hadn't. Callum Newman spoke up and told Ospreay he had a guy. That guy was Andrade El Idolo. Andrade congratulated Ospreay on the world title win and the team then went to get ready for the match.

Darby Allin retains the TNT Championship

Darby Allin defeated Mark Davis and retained the TNT Championship that he won at All In. The match started with a wild brawl that included a Darby Allin stage dive. Once the match got going, Allin took a beating from Davis, but found a way to get the job done. Allin hit two Coffin Drops and then made the cover for the victory.

After the match, The Don Callis Family attacked Allin. Steve Borden Jr. ran out to make the save. He nearly cleared the ring, but then he and Allin were attacked from behind by a returning Josh Alexander.

Booking Grade: 7/10

It was a Darby Allin match. So, good, but exactly what you think it was. Steve Borden Jr. and Allin developing a team makes sense given Allin's history with Sting. That said, you don't want Borden Jr. to drag Allin down as he develops. Something to watch.

As for Borden, he looks great out there so far. A long way to go, but showing natural instincts.

DARBY DID IT! #AndStill



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ObpkSDmSw7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

A backstage promo from MJF aired and it took place after his loss in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. MJF was unhinged. He was furious that he lost, but also furious about Will Ospreay. MJF screamed at the top of his lungs that he was the real champion and the top dog in AEW. MJF said he would prove it when the time was right.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Not a fan of the yelling MJF promos, but if there was ever a time for one, this was it. They are building to MJF vs. Ospreay and that's a money match. Full Gear, perhaps?

The “One True Champion” @The_MJF is beyond furious!



After everything surrounding Beach Break and #AEWAllIn London, he makes his post-All In frustrations loud and clear!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qCF8drrZtV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

Megan Bayne defeated Alex Windsor in a singles match. Lena Cross got involved in the match and caused interference. Windsor's tag partner, Jaime Hayter, evened the odds, but it wasn't enough. Bayne secured the pinfall victory in the end. She got the win after illegally using a title belt to hit Windsor.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A run of the mill babyface vs. heel match, but it worked given the history. Bayne earning the victory and the way the match went down keep the Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion feud heated up over the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

Chris Jericho got interviewed backstage by Lexi Nair. He said he didn't win the Casino Gauntlet at All In, but he didn't lose either. Nick Wayne then walked into his shot and said that he took the loss, but he owned the ring. He said he had 11 years of experience and was only 21 years old. Jericho said that he had 15 years of experience by the time Wayne was born and made fun of his necklace.

Wayne slapped Jericho in the face and the two brawled. Wayne grounded Jericho with a low blow.

Thekla interuppts Mercedes Mone championship celebration

Mercedes Mone made her entrance for her championship celebration in the ring. Mone got there and spoke about winning the world title at All In. She said that she came to AEW in order to make women's wrestling global and now she would as champion.

Mercedes Moné | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Mone said that she finally took out Willow Nightingale. She said that what she wants to do with the championship hasn't even been created yet. Mone began to cheers herself with a shot of tequila, but Thekla interrupted her from the audience.

Thekla told Mone that she wanted to congratulate her on the win and even had her own tequila. Thekla said that Mone liked to swing the title belt around, but that nobody swings it bigger than she does. Thekla told Mone that she would be ready whenever Mone wanted to give her the world title back. Both women then drank their shots and the segment ended.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Thekla as the first challenger for Mone = solid. In her promo ,she tossed Willow Nightingale under the bus with an insult, which indicates she's likely staying a heel. For as much as I like the match, Thekla needs to turn babyface for the match with Mone to matter as much as it should.

"Just let me know when you're ready to give me my title back!"@Toxic_Thekla raises a glass to NEW AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Ibb3eUx6B6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox in what was a Continental Championship Eliminator Match for Fox. Fox held his own and stretched the match out, but Moxley got the win with his Paradigm Shift finisher for the the win.

Booking Grade: 5/10

AR Fox shouldn't be able to last this long in a fight against Jon Moxley. An odd match to have on the show that was already long.

Will Ospreay victorious in first match as world champion

Will Ospreay, The United Empire, and Andrade El Idolo defeated The Dogs and The Demand in the main event. It was a fast-paced match that Ospreay won in the end after a Hidden Blade. Andrade, who has a title shot in his back pocket, and Ospreay got along fine during the match.

AEW National Champion @AndradeElIdolo set AEW World Champion @WillOspreay PERFECTLY for the Hidden Blade and the win!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rG4CwsBPcw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

After the match was over, Gabe Kidd tried to brawl with Andrade, as he'll challenge him for the National Championship on Collision this week. Kidd got the upper hand on Andrade and then turned his attention to Ospreay. Kidd was going to hit Ospreay with a chair, but Jon Moxley and The Death Riders stopped him.

Jon Moxley stood in the way of the chair shot and Andrade speared Kidd out of the ring. In the ring, Moxley picked up the world title belt and handed it to Ospreay. Moxley grabbed Ospreay by the shoulder and they exchanged a stare. Then on the big screen, it was revealed that the All Out main event would be Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley for the world title.

Booking Grade: 8/10

A solid and action-packed match to kick off the Ospreay title reign. Makes sense.

Ospreay vs. Moxley so soon is interesting. They certainly have history. Maybe now they can finally get the story straight about what happened between them over the last year.

Just as AEW World Champion @WillOspreay and @JonMoxley looked to be back on the same page, it was announced that they'll battle for the AEW World Title at #AEWAllOut, Saturday 9/26!



Watch the #AEWDynamite replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/OMxsC1kCcX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

AEW Dynamite Results

The New Level and Swerve Strickland defeated The Rascalz to retain the AEW World Trios Championships

Darby Allin defeated Mark Davis to retain the TNT Championship

Megan Bayne defeated Alex Windsor

Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox in an AEW Continental Championship eliminator match

Will Ospreay, The United Empire, and Andrade El Idolo defeated The Dogs and The Demand