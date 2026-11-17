The 2026 AEW Continental Classic will kick off this week on Dynamite and Collision, and we now know who will make up the blue and gold leagues.

Last year at Worlds End, Jon Moxley defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the 2025 Continental Classic to become the new Continental Champion. This marked the end of the Rainmaker's historic title reign, which lasted for 647 days.

Now, almost one year later and after countless title defenses, Moxley will look to successfully defend the Continental Championship in arguably one of pro wrestling's most grueling round-robin tournaments.

But will the Death Riders be able to survive this year's batch of competitors? This evening, during halftime of the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, AEW President Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone announced this year's gold and blue leagues, and it might be the most competitive tournament in the company's history.

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Who will Jon Moxley face in the 2026 AEW Continental Classic?

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone hosted the 2026 AEW Continental Classic Selection Special this evening on the company's official YouTube channel.

Here are the names competing in this year's Continental Classic.

Blue League:

Jay White

Hangman Adam Page

Brody King

Daniel Garcia

Ricochet

Bandido

Gold League:

Continental Champion Jon Moxley

Kevin Knight

Orange Cassidy

Nick Wayne

Speedball Mike Bailey

Tommaso Ciampa

Surprisingly, no Continental Classic matches were officially announced for this week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision during the selection special.

Did AEW spoil the Continental Classic finals at Full Gear?

While the Continental Classic has typically been rather unpredictable when it comes to who would make it to the finals and leave with the Continental Championship, it appears AEW might have tipped its hand entirely too early.

Over the weekend at Full Gear, the Death Riders teamed up with the Conglomeration to take on The Cut in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The finish of the match saw the leader of The Cut, Jay White, score the pinfall victory over Jon Moxley right in the middle of the ring.

Moxley rarely takes pinfall losses in All Elite Wrestling. His last came at the hands of Mark Davis in a tag match on the October 14 episode of Dynamite, so Mox could eventually get his win back just days later at WrestleDream. This was Moxley's first pinfall loss on weekly AEW television since April, when he lost to Will Ospreay in an eight-man tag.

With White getting the victory over Moxley at Full Gear, it certainly appears that AEW is setting up a Continental Classic final next month between Jay White and Jon Moxley for the title. Will this happen? Or is AEW trying to swerve fans' expectations? We'll find out soon enough.