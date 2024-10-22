AEW Continental Classic Set To Begin On 11/27
The second AEW Continental Classic tournament will begin on the November 27 episode of AEW Dynamite.
In an interview with Foundation, Mark Briscoe told Adam Barnard that AEW's round robin tournament would begin on Thanksgiving Eve, November 27. In the interview, Briscoe said he'd love to have the Continental Classic championship on his shoulder. AEW will be running their annual pre-Thanksgiving episode of Dynamite in Chicago on that night -- a tradition for the company since 2019.
Last year, the Continental Classic tournament was won by Eddie Kingston. In winning the tournament, Kingston became the NJPW Strong Openweight, ROH World, and AEW Continental Champion. Kingston eventually lost those titles to opponents in various matchees. Currently, Kazuchika Okada is the AEW Continental Champion.
The 2023 tournament field included Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Andrade, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Daniel Garcia in the Blue League. The Gold League featured Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Jay White, Rush, Mark Briscoe, and Jay Lethal.
The 2023 tournament ended at the Worlds End PPV event. Jon Moxley represented the Gold League and Eddie Kingston the Blue League in the finals. Kingston was victorious.
The AEW Continental Classic is a tournament shaped after the NJPW G1 Climax. The round-robin affair awards points two points two match winners, one point for draws, and zero for losses. The star with the most points in each block or league represents that group in the finals.
