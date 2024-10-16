AEW Files New Halloween Themed Dynamite Trademark
Is there a special Halloween themed AEW Dynamite coming?
Yesterday (October 15), AEW filed a new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term "Fright Night Dynamite."
The trademark was filed by All Elite Wrestling, LLC and the description covers the following:
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling
While AEW doesn't have a show planned on Halloween night, they do have a show scheduled the day before, on October 30th. That show is set to take place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
It would be the first time AEW has held a Halloween special, although their current stars are, of course, no strangers to the holiday.
Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella "cooked up a cute little Frankenstein"
Swerve Strickland as Marvel and X-Men character Gambit.
Sammy Guevara as Monsters Inc's James P. Sullivan.
Ricochet as a werewolf alongside Samantha Irvin as Little Red Riding Hood
Saraya as, well, we're not 100 percent sure.
