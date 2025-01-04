AEW Donates $100,000 To Organizations Helping Hurricane Helene Victims In Asheville
All Elite Wrestling held a very special edition of Dynamite this past Wednesday as Fight for the Fallen emanated from the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC.
The show, which was headlined by three of Asheville's own in Rated FTR, was dedicated to raising funds and awareness to one of the cities most affected by Hurricane Helene this past September.
Saturday morning AEW announced on X that the company donated $100,000 to organizations on the frontlines of providing disaster assistance, and it's not too late for others to donate if they'd like to help out.
The Takedown on SI had a chance to chat with Adam Copeland ahead of Fight for the Fallen. A little over three months after Helene tore through his hometown, the man now known simply as Cope, said the boil water advisory was just lifted ahead of Christmas. Many residents are still in the very beginning stages of putting their lives back together.
The rebuilding process is going to take many more months to complete. The healing process is going to take even longer.
“There's still trees piled up to the streetlights. There's still roofs missing. There's still people that don't have homes,” Copeland said. “There's constant reminders still, and there will be for a few years. It’s just not gonna go away. Every time you look at a certain view and there's no trees there anymore, [it’s like], ‘Oh, that changed.’”
All Elite Wrestling has set up a donation hub for all the organizations assisting the folks in Asheville. You can make a donation by clicking HERE.
