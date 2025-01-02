AEW Dynamite Results (1/1/25): Special Fight For The Fallen Episode, Rated FTR Beat Death Riders
It was the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on the Max streaming service to start the new year off with a bang. Fight for the Fallen was the special theme and The Death Riders vs. Rated FTR and the return of Adam Copeland was the main event.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (1/1/25)
Adam Page defeated Orange Cassidy
The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Acclaimed
Julia Hart defeated Jaime Hayter
Jay White defeated Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong to earn the number one slot in next week's Casino Gauntlet Mach to determine Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Championship
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Rob Killroy and Jon Cruz
Rated FTR defeated The Death Riders
