AEW Dynamite Results (1/1/25): Special Fight For The Fallen Episode, Rated FTR Beat Death Riders

AEW

It was the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on the Max streaming service to start the new year off with a bang. Fight for the Fallen was the special theme and The Death Riders vs. Rated FTR and the return of Adam Copeland was the main event.

Full AEW Dynamite Results (1/1/25)

Adam Page defeated Orange Cassidy

The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Acclaimed

Julia Hart defeated Jaime Hayter

Jay White defeated Swerve Strickland and Roderick Strong to earn the number one slot in next week's Casino Gauntlet Mach to determine Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Rob Killroy and Jon Cruz

Rated FTR defeated The Death Riders

Published
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon.

