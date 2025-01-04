Ahead of SmackDown there was a black ring mat out in the ring which had the following logos on it, presumably will be used for RAW on Netflix:



• Fortnite (in the middle)

• Riyadh Season

• Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American Beer’

• Cricket

• Netflix

• Snickers



(📸: @gbates5533) pic.twitter.com/0wioFhVbQw