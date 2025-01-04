Wrestling On FanNation

Could Sponsored Ring Mats Debut During WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere? [Photo]

WWE Superstars could soon be grappling on a ring mat that looks like it came straight out of a NASCAR race.

Rick Ucchino

WWE Raw on Netflix Logo
WWE Raw on Netflix Logo / WWE

The move to Netflix was sure to bring about a great deal of change in WWE, and it appears as though the ring mats are not immune from said change.

Prior to Friday Night SmackDown last night (1/3) in Phoenix, a new black ring mat spotted before the show. Complete with an entourage of sponsorship logos that included Snickers, Cricket Wireless, Fortnite, Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, and naturally, Netflix.

The Wrestle Ops X account obtained a photo from another user, which you can see below.

While it's not been confirmed that the new ring mat will make its debut this coming Monday night on the Raw on Netflix premiere, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was under the belief that would be the case after speaking to those within the company.

A new ring mat did debut on SmackDown Friday night that was a much darker shade of blue than the one that had been used in past years. There was not a barrage of sponsorship logos, however, meaning those could be Netflix specific deals.

The Raw on Netflix premiere is just days away, so fans will not have to wait long at all to see if the new mat is broadcast in high def across the streaming giant's platform.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

