AEW Dynamite Preview (4/29/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Darby Allin era of AEW continues tonight in Fairfax, VA.

After a successful first title defense against Tommaso Ciampa last week on AEW Dynamite, the AEW World Champion will now face off against a familiar foe.

Darby Allin and Brody King's rivalry (and friendship) has lasted for years, with several memorable matches in AEW and in independent promotions across the United States.

Brody King and Darby Allin | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

They haven't face each other since late 2024 when they traded victories against each other at WrestleDream and the ensuing Continental Classic.

Currently, their AEW singles record is tied with two wins each and tonight's clash will be their biggest one yet with the AEW World Championship on the line. Will Darby Allin's reign continue, or will Brody King pull off the biggest victory of his career?

More titles on the line

Kevin Knight and MJF got into a sparring match on the microphone last week when Knight pointed out that MJF had to cheat to beat him the last time they wrestled. A lot has changed since the last time the two men met in the ring. Kevin Knight is now the TNT Champion, and MJF has no gold around his waist.

For the first time ever, MJF will challenge for the TNT Championship. Will he add the title to his impressive resume in AEW, or will The Jet be too much to overcome?

The International Championship is also up for grabs on Dynamite when Kazuchika Okada defends his title against the Bang Bang Gang's Ace Austin ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Double or Nothing.

The latest from the women's tag team division

AEW originals Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida have made an impressive team in recent weeks. | All Elite Wrestling

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander have had great luck as a tag team in recent weeks since Shida's return to AEW. Tonight, the two AEW originals will put their chemistry to the ultimate test when they challenge Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

Speaking of the women's tag team division, one popular team has rejoined the ranks. Jamie Hayter is officially cleared for in-ring competition which means that the Brawling Birds are ready to continue making their mark on the tag division, starting with tonight in Fairfax.

Also on Dynamite

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

TOMORROW, 4/29@RatedRCope/@Christian4Peeps vs @trentylocks/@azucarroc



RPG Vice have backed up Tag Team Chanpions FTR, + attacked Copeland/Christian!

Cage & Cope team on Dynamite for the 1ST TIME EVER aiming for payback TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/RtJd3dV4I5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 29, 2026

After RPG Vice helped FTR and attacked Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, Cage & Cope will seek revenge in their first Dynamite match as a team. Will they be able to pick up a big win before their New York Street Fight with FTR at AEW Double Or Nothing?

Also, RUSH will be in singles action following some strong victories on AEW Collision versus Anthony Bowens and Adam Priest. Can he sustain his recent momentum?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax, VA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Darby Allin vs. Brody King for the AEW World Championship

Kevin Knight vs. MJF for the TNT Championship

Divine Dominion vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

The Brawling Birds return to competition

RUSH in action