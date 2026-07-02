AEW's Men's World Championship Plans Reportedly Underwent Massive Changes

After a busy week of in-ring activity in AEW, MJF is still the AEW Men's World Champion. According to a new report, that's about all that's been consistent around the world title this week.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF defeated Mark Briscoe to retain his title. Briscoe earned the shot at the championship because his team beat MJF's in a steel cage match over the weekend at Forbidden Door.

At Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay won the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and secured himself a shot at the world championship at All In later this summer. Ospreay vs. MJF at All In? Not so fast.

After MJF successfully defended his title this week, Kenny Omega confronted MJF and declared that he wanted a title match. MJF agreed, but only if Omega agreed that if he lost said match, he would no longer be able to wrestle for the world championship again. It took all of Dynamite, but Omega agreed.

So, MJF vs. Omega for the world title is on, and it's taking place next week on the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. That was a major shift in the original plans for the title this summer.

Big changes made to the world title picture in AEW

Kenny Omega and MJF | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

A new report from The Wrestling Observer indicates that the initial summer plans called for Omega and MJF to wrestle for the title, but that the match would take place at the Redemption PPV later this month and not on an episode of AEW television. Redemption is brand new to the AEW calendar this year and will take place on July 26 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

So, the seemingly obvious Ospreay vs. MJF championship match inside Wembley Stadium in Ospreay's home country at All In this summer is now much less obvious. If Omega is able to secure the championship from MJF next week, he'd be the defending champion against Ospreay later this summer.

#AEWDynamite Beach Break

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Next Wednesday, 7/8

AEW World Title@The_MJF vs @KennyOmegamanX

Omega made a deal with the Devil. If he can't defeat MJF for the AEW World Championship, he can never challenge for the title again.

Omega vs MJF, NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/AstzzuhVwe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2026

All In is scheduled to take place on August 30. The only other confirmed match at this point in time is the AEW Women's World Championship.

At Forbidden Door, Mercedes Moné won the women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament for the second year in a row. Like Ospreay, that win earned her a shot at the title at All In. Currently, Thekla is the women's world champion, so that first-time match is on the table for this year's event.