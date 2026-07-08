AEW Dynamite Beach Break (7/8/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Two of AEW's biggest and longest-tenured stars will meet in the ring for a third time at AEW Dynamite Beach Break.

Since losing the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear in 2021, Kenny Omega has challenged for the title again on only three occasions, including tonight. All of them have been against MJF across three separate championship reigns.

The first match took place on AEW Collision in October 2023 during MJF's first reign as AEW World Champion. His win over Omega that night allowed MJF not only to retain the title, but also to surpass Omega's 346-day reign and become the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in company history.

Their next match happened earlier this year at AEW Dynasty. Omega made his intentions clear at the beginning of 2026 that he was seeking a redemptive climb back to the top of the mountain. He almost made it happen in his home country of Canada before an ill-fated hit with MJF's diamond ring behind the referee's back foiled his chances of regaining the world title.

Tonight, with AEW Redemption and AEW All In London on the horizon, Kenny Omega has one final opportunity to stand atop AEW, and he's putting everything on the line. If he doesn't defeat MJF tonight, he has promised that he will never pursue the AEW World Championship again, a stipulation that his Elite comrades Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page both fell victim to.

With a huge target on his back from enemies throughout the roster, will MJF be able to outsmart The Best Bout Machine one last time, or will Kenny Omega finally reach his redemption and become a two-time AEW World Champion?

Women's Casino Gauntlet: Athena vs. Maya World vs. ???

Maya World shockingly defeated her mentor, Athena, in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament. | All Elite Wrestling

The search is on for a number one contender for the AEW Women's World Championship to face Thekla at AEW Redemption, and that contender will be decided in a Women's Casino Gauntlet tonight. Athena and Maya World qualified for the #1 and #2 spots last Saturday on Collision, but the other names in the match are still unknown.

Athena has won a Casino Gauntlet before at AEW All In Texas, and she has an added chip on her shoulder after losing to her mentee, Maya World, in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament.

Similarly, Maya World is using her loss to Mercedes Moné at Forbidden Door as motivation to jump back into the hunt for gold. They'll both need to keep an eye out for Willow Nightingale, who has been teasing her return from injury in weekly vignettes.

Who will emerge as Thekla's next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship?

Konosuke Takeshita vs Kyle Fletcher

Kyle Fletcher betrayed his former friend Konosuke Takeshita when he made his return at AEW Double Or Nothing. | All Elite Wrestling

Former friends and tag team partners Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will finally settle their differences in the ring with the International Championship on the line. Fletcher returned to AEW at AEW Double Or Nothing after an injury. He seemed to congratulate Takeshita on defeating Kazuchika Okada before leveling him with a brutal attack and formally ousting him from the Don Callis Family.

With the International Championship and years of history and emotions at stake, will Kyle Fletcher bring gold back to the Don Callis Family, or can Konosuke Takeshita overcome his former friend and retain?

Tommaso Ciampa vs Jericho

Tommaso Ciampa has long requested to see the "serious Jericho," and tonight, he'll get his wish. Ciampa and Jericho will finally collide, and Ciampa has urged Jericho to bring his family to watch their match in Jericho's adopted home of Clearwater, FL, after leaving him bloodied on Collision.

With all eyes on him, will Jericho's "serious" side rise to the occasion, or will Ciampa embarrass him (or worse) in front of his loved ones?

AEW Dynamite Beach Break time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Beach Break:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Beach Break Location:

Location: BayCare Sound, Clearwater, FL

AEW Dynamite Beach Break card:

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Kenny Omega

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

Beach Break Women's Casino Gauntlet Match: Athena vs. Maya World vs. ???

Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa