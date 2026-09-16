How to Watch AEW All Out 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
For the first time since he defeated Kenny Omega at All In: London to become the new AEW Men's World Champion, Will Ospreay is set to defend his title later this month in suburban Chicago, Illinois.
The annual AEW All Out pay-per-view is returning to the Now Arena for the third time in five years, where the Aerial Assassin will go one-on-one with his former Death Rider ally and mentor, and four-time AEW Men's World Champion, Jon Moxley with the gold on the line.
Ospreay went to AEW President Tony Khan and personally requested that Moxley be his first challenger, noting that the reigning Continental Champion was the last man to pin him in the center of an AEW ring. Will wanted to face the toughest challenge possible, as early into his reign as possible, in order to solidify his spot at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling.
Christian Cage and Adam Copeland emerged victorious from their dream match against the Young Bucks last month inside Wembley Stadium, albeit in controversial fashion, but there will be no need for dirty tactics in the Windy City. Anything will be good to go, including the use of tables and chairs, when Cage & Cope put their AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles on the line in a ladder match against the Bucks and FTR.
The AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles will also be up for grabs as The Brawling Birds face off against Divine Dominion in a rematch from All In: London. Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor knocked off Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in their home country, but now they'll have to prove their victory wasn't a fluke. And they'll happily have to do it in a Chicago Street Fight.
Here's everything we currently now about AEW All Out 2026. Check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming days.
AEW All Out date:
Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026
AEW All Out start time:
Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
AEW All Out location:
Location: Now Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois
How To Watch AEW All Out:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.
AEW All Out card (announced):
- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Men's World Championship
- Cage & Cope (c) vs. FTR vs. The Young Bucks in a 3-Way Ladder Match for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship
- Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor (c) vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Kross in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino