How to Watch AEW All Out 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

For the first time since he defeated Kenny Omega at All In: London to become the new AEW Men's World Champion, Will Ospreay is set to defend his title later this month in suburban Chicago, Illinois.

The annual AEW All Out pay-per-view is returning to the Now Arena for the third time in five years, where the Aerial Assassin will go one-on-one with his former Death Rider ally and mentor, and four-time AEW Men's World Champion, Jon Moxley with the gold on the line.

Ospreay went to AEW President Tony Khan and personally requested that Moxley be his first challenger, noting that the reigning Continental Champion was the last man to pin him in the center of an AEW ring. Will wanted to face the toughest challenge possible, as early into his reign as possible, in order to solidify his spot at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling.

WE ARE LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AWAY from going All Out!



Join us at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @HBOMax PPV next Saturday, September 26, for #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/F8b6Z4eCyI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2026

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland emerged victorious from their dream match against the Young Bucks last month inside Wembley Stadium, albeit in controversial fashion, but there will be no need for dirty tactics in the Windy City. Anything will be good to go, including the use of tables and chairs, when Cage & Cope put their AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles on the line in a ladder match against the Bucks and FTR.

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles will also be up for grabs as The Brawling Birds face off against Divine Dominion in a rematch from All In: London. Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor knocked off Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in their home country, but now they'll have to prove their victory wasn't a fluke. And they'll happily have to do it in a Chicago Street Fight.

Here's everything we currently now about AEW All Out 2026. Check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming days.

AEW All Out date:

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

AEW All Out start time:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

AEW All Out location:

Location: Now Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

How To Watch AEW All Out:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.com.

AEW All Out card (announced):

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley | All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Men's World Championship

Cage & Cope (c) vs. FTR vs. The Young Bucks in a 3-Way Ladder Match for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship

Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor (c) vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Kross in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship