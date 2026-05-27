AEW Dynamite & Collision (5/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The landscape of AEW has changed in more ways than one following an explosive AEW Double or Nothing last Sunday.

MJF is the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career after defeating Darby Allin in the main event of a sold-out Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NY. In a fitting bookend to their rivalry, which dates back to AEW's beginning, MJF withstood Allin's invincibility and ended the match with a headlock takeover from the top turnbuckle.

On tonight's special three-hour edition of AEW Dynamite/Collision, the new champion is eager to celebrate making history as a three-time world champion by the age of 30, and will be the guest of honor of his very own jamboree tonight in Philadelphia.

Darby Allin's Sunday night didn't end on as good a note. Losing the AEW World Championship was already a tough blow to endure, but to make matters worse, a post-match appearance from Kevin Knight that seemed like a well-timed save turned into a shocking attack when Knight executed a UFO splash from the top turnbuckle on Darby Allin as he got wheeled out on a stretcher to close the PPV.

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING @JET2FLYY?!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/LhJ4KYSfa5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

Tonight, the TNT Champion will break his silence about why he betrayed Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing and what it could mean for the future of JetSpeed. What will The Jet have to say for himself?

More major betrayals

Kevin Knight wasn't responsible for the only shocking betrayal on Sunday night. Following Konosuke Takeshita's thrilling International Championship victory over Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher made his surprise return to AEW after being out of action for eight weeks.

At first, it seemed like it was his intention to congratulate his Protoshita teammate and take his side against the disgruntled members of the Don Callis Family after Takeshita's win against Okada.

All Elite Wrestling

The good vibes were short lived, and Kyle Fletcher leveled the new International Champion with a fierce lariat. The Protostar and Don Callis will sit down with Renee Paquette tonight to explain their actions and Takeshita's forceful exit from the Don Callis Family.

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander's alliance also came to an end in the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship. Shida attacked Statlander during the match with a kendo stick and tonight they'll finally clash one-on-one in a Lights Out Philly Street Fight. What will happen when two of AEW's most decorated originals get hardcore?

The aftermath of Stadium Stampede

#AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday 5/27 TOMORROW!



Everyone Banned From Ringside@IAmJericho vs @KingRicochet



After their teams waged war in Stadium Stampede at #AEWDoN, Jericho/Ricochet will fight 1-on-1 with everyone banned from ringside TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NBF54ScAIZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 26, 2026

Jericho's team may have walked away from Stadium Stampede with the victory, but the ongoing war between Jericho and Ricochet lives to see another day. This time, everyone will be banned from ringside when Jericho and Ricochet face off again. Ricochet managed to defeat Jericho in their first singles match at AEW Dynasty. Will he have similar luck tonight?

"Jungle" Jack Perry and Mark Davis were on opposing sides in Stadium Stampede as well. Though Perry's team won at Double or Nothing, Mark Davis beat him for the AEW National Championship in their last singles encounter at AEW Fairway to Hell. Their third singles meeting will be an Owen Hart Men's Tournament quarterfinal match. Who will advance to the semifinals?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite/Collision Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite/Collision Location

The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced)

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida in a Lights Out Philly Street Fight

MJF 3x AEW World Championship Celebration

Jericho vs. Ricochet (Everyone Is Banned From Ringside)

We'll hear from TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight

Mark Davis vs. "Jungle" Jack Perry in an Owen Hart Men's Tournament Quarterfinal Match

Renee Paquette Interviews Kyle Fletcher & Don Callis