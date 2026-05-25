MJF Defeats Darby Allin to Become Three-Time AEW Men's World Champion

MJF is the AEW Men's World Champion once again.

In the main event of Double or Nothing on Sunday night from New York City, MJF beat Darby Allin to win the AEW World Championship for the third time. Allin previously beat MJF to win the title on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match was wild. Right after the bell rang for the action to begin, Allin nearly landed directly on his head on a mistimed suicide dive that MJF countered. MJF controlled the match from there, but only until the fight spilled up the entrance ramp.

Disastrous end for @DarbyAllin!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/RL6SFT8BE6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

Up there, Allin got control back and ended up putting MJF through a table with a Coffin Drop from the top of the entrance staging. Because of that move, Allin had an enormous cut on the back of his head that bled out for the rest of the match.

Allin got woozy through the end portion of the match in a similar way that he did when he defended his title against Sammy Guevara on Collision a couple weeks ago. Allin had MJF in the Scorpion Death Lock, but dropped the hold before he could win because he passed out.

In the end, MJF escaped that hold and hit Allin with a top rope piledriver. He then hit a side headlock takeover before making the cover for the victory.

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING @JET2FLYY?!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/LhJ4KYSfa5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

After the match, MJF celebrated and seemingly about to attack Allin while he was strapped to a gurney. Kevin Knight ran out and made the save, but attacked Allin himself. MJF applauded the attack and Knight stared down Allin as the show went off the air.

With MJF as world champion again, the stars are aligned for a top babyface to win the Owen Hart Cup tournament and face him for the belt at All In later this summer. Both Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland won their first round tournament matches on this show.

AEW Double or Nothing Results:

Darby Allin | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

I Quit New York Street Fight: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTR (w/ Stokely) to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kazuchika Okada to become the new AEW International Champion.

Women's Owen Hart Tournament Quarter-Final Match: Athena defeated Mina Shirakawa.

Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Quarter-Finals: Will Ospreay defeated Samoa Joe.

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Quarter-Finals: Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Bandido.

Thekla defeated Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

Stadium Stampede: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Jungle Jack Perry, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin defeated Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, David Finlay, and Curt Connors.

MJF defeated Darby Allin to win the AEW Men's World Championship and avoid being shaved bald