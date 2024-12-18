AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview (12/18/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A loaded special edition of AEW Dynamite is on tap as "Holiday Bash" occurs from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
The featured match has Death Rider members, AEW Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and Trios titlists PAC and Wheeler Yuta battling newfound acquaintances Jay White, Orange Cassidy and "Hangman" Adam Page.
The matchup stemmed from last week's AEW Dynamite as Jon Moxley and PAC faced White and Cassidy. Near the conclusion of the match when it appeared Cassidy was moments away from besting Moxley, Page came out of nowhere to ambush Moxley.
MORE: Mercedes Moné Overcome With Emotion, Weeks Out From Achieving Lifelong Dream
Cassidy grabbed Page and they started trading blows. White came for the save and pounced on Page. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch to Page, who ducked out of the way, and Cassidy accidentally nailed "Switchblade". Cassidy hit Page with the Orange Punch but White got his revenge with a Blade Runner of his own.
Shortly thereafter, Moxley laid down the gauntlet to challenge Cassidy, White and Page to a four-way match at World's End on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Orlando, which was quickly made official.
The show will have one Continental Classic Gold League match along with the Blue League. In the Gold League, Will Ospreay will take on Darby Allin while Shelton Benjamin goes one-on-one with The Beast Mortos in Blue League action..
Also, MJF will be in the building to discuss his World's End match with Adam Cole and Mercedes Mone will put her TBS title at stake when she squares off against Anna Jay.
Here is everything you need to know about this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced):
Jon Moxley, PAC and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White, Orange Cassidy and "Hangman" Adam Page.
TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos
MJF Appears
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV