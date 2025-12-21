AEW Dynamite On 34th Street SPOILERS: Match Results From Taped Show In New York

It's officially the week of Christmas and the all of the folks involved with All Elite Wrestling have earned a bit of time off for the holiday.

AEW Dynamite On 34th Street will air this coming Wednesday night at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max, but the Christmas Eve entertainment for the sickos was filmed on Saturday, December 20 from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

With the semifinals of the tournament just days away, three crucial matches in the Continental Classic took place with Konosuke Takeshita taking on Orange Cassidy, Mascara Dorada battling Roderick Strong and Jungle Jack Perry wrestling the Bastard Pac.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring was also on the line, and AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander met face-to-face with her World End opponent, Jamie Hayter.

The following spoilers are courtesy of Fightful and are limited in scope.

AEW Dynamite On 34th Street Match Results:

Konosuke Takeshita taking on Claudio Castagnoli | Lee South - All Elite Wrestlin

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings. Takeshita qualifies for the semifinals at Worlds End.

Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings.

Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter had a face-to-face in-ring promo segment to hype up their Women's World Championship Match at Worlds End.

MJF defeated Dustin Waller. Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page and the Opps Dojo all get involved in the post-match angle. Page ends up choking MJF with a chain as Swerve trash talks him on the microphone.

AEW Women's Tag Team Champions The Babes of Wrath had a promo segment where they hyped each other up.

Bandido defeated Ricochet to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Richochet attacked Bandido after the match, but Brody King ran down to help out his tag team partner.

Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa. She continued to choke Mina after the bell. Toni Storm attempted to make the save but was knocked out by Shafir.

The Young Bucks announced that they won’t be medically cleared to compete for the rest of the year. Kenny Omega said that they are still The Elite, but now he has take care of something on his own, that he should’ve taken care of a long time ago.

Jack Perry defeated PAC to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League standings, creating a six-way tie for first place. Perry, Pac, Kevin Knight, Speedball Bailey, Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada all have six points.

