AEW Dynamite Preview (10/2/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
On October 2, 2019, from the Captial One Arena in Washington, D.C., the first episode of AEW Dynamite took place. The show kicked off with Cody Rhodes facing Sammy Guevara, Riho and Nyla Rose met to determine the inaugural Women's Champion, and the main event featured The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.
Five years later to the day, the signature program for All Elite Wrestling is still going strong. To mark the occasion, the five-year anniversary commences from the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA with a historic main event as AEW Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson battles AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a title vs. title match. But there's catch. Okada's belt will only be on the line for 20 minutes as that's the set time limit for those title defenses.
Danielson and Okada locked horns for the first time in June 2023 at Forbidden Door, with the former winning despite breaking his arm earlier in the bout. The rematch occurred in January at Wrestle Kingdom. This time, Okada won in one of the best matches of 2024. A Danielson loss and he will be forced to retire.
Match Card (Announced)
AEW Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a title vs. match. (Okada’s Continental Championship is on the line for the first 20 minutes)
AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet
Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson
At AEW All In 2024, Ricochet made his debut in the Casino Gauntlet match.
After coming up short in the match, he stayed and watched Ospreay regain the International Title from MJF. Since then, there have been teases of a future match between the two.
Things culminated on the Sept. 18 edition of Dynamite when Ospreay and Ricochet went face-to-face in a backstage segment where the match was made official for the five-year anniversary show,
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV