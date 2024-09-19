Ricochet Gets Will Ospreay; AEW Women's Title Match Booked for Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan has been in the business of booking big time matches as of late and he doesn't appear ready to slow down any time soon.
Ricochet vs. Will Opsreay is a match-up that was set in stone from the moment Ricochet stepped foot in AEW and fans are not going to have to wait much longer to see these two old rivals lock up once again.
After defeating the Beast Mortos on the 9/18 episode of Dynamite, Ricochet interrupted a backstage conversation between Will and Renee Paquette to inform Ospreay that Tony Khan had made him the No. 1 Contender for the International Championship.
The Aerial Assassin is already booked for AEW Grand Slam next week, so Ospreay and Ricochet will throw down on the October 2 episode of Dynamite instead. A major Championship bout for AEW's five-year anniversary.
A separate Championship match meantime, has been added to the already stacked Grand Slam card.
'The Glamour' Mariah May will put her AEW Women's World Title on the line against Yuka Sakazaki. A contest that was set up after a tag match featuring the two ended in a disqualification Wednesday night.
May blindsided Yuka with her Championship belt, forcing the ref to call for the bell. She then proceeded to whip Sakazaki with the title, before giving her a kiss on the cheek.
We also found out Wednesday night that the Blackpool Combat Club will be defending their AEW Trios Championships in an Open Challenge next week.
Current card for AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25:
- AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
- Mariah May defends her AEW Women's Championship against Yuka Sakazaki
- AEW Trios Championship Open Challenge
- The Young Bucks defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher
- Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin - Winner becomes the No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Title
