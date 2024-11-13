AEW Dynamite Preview (11/13/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Jon Moxley's takeover of All Elite Wrestling is reaching new heights. The AEW World Champion is set to 'seize' control of TBS tonight as AEW Dynamite emanates from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
There's no telling what Mox has up his sleeve this evening as the march toward his match with Orange Cassidy at Full Gear presses forward.
Multiple matches on Dynamite have major Full Gear implications. Both Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are one win away from earning an opportunity to face MJF, and they'll each get their chance to punch a ticket to Newark. That said, it won't be an easy task for either man.
After their in-ring stare down on Saturday's Collision, FTR and House of Black will battle it out for a spot in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Title Match that already features Private Party defending their titles against the Outrunners. Swerve Strickland, Jay White, Christian Cage, Hangman Page and Dr. Britt Baker are all in action tonight as well.
In addition to a stacked six match card, AEW fans will also be hearing from the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley, Jamie Hayter and Will Ospreay. Who is fresh off of his surprise return on Dynamite last week where he saved Mark Davis from a screwdriver assault at the hands of the Don Callis Family.
There's no doubt that the Billy GOAT is going to have plenty to say after his long-time partner Kyle Fletcher betrayed him and cost him the AEW International Championship at WrestleDream.
Here is your full AEW Dynamite preview:
Match Card (Announced):
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D vs. Penelope Ford
Adam Cole vs. AEW International Championship Konosuke Takeshita; Cole needs one more win to earn a match against MJF
Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer; Roddy needs one more win to earn a match against MJF
Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland
Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Christian Cage & Hangman Adam Page
FTR vs. House of Black in a Full Gear Tag Team Title Match Qualifier
Dr. Britt Baker returns to action a little over a month after she was pulled from a No. 1 Contender's Match for the AEW Women's World Title. Britt was due to face Willow Nightingale on the October 8 episode of Dynamite but was unable to compete due to a case of strep throat. Now that she's back on her feet, the former Women's Champ will look to earn her way back into the title picture. That starts tonight with Penelope Ford.
Adam Cole has to overcome a huge challenge if he wants a match against MJF
Adam Cole has had to jump through hoops to get his hands on MJF at Full Gear. He's already lowered the boom on Buddy Mathews and Malakai Black and now finds himself just one win away from getting the match he so desperately desires. Only problem is he'll have to knock off the reigning AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita if he wants to make it to Newark.
Roderick Strong has a Murderhawk mountain to climb to get his shot at MJF
Roderick Strong has also won back-to-back matches against Shane Taylor and the Beast Mortos to put himself a victory away from facing MJF at Full Gear, but the Messiah of the Backbreaker has a tough draw tonight against the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer. Will the Don Callis family be able to play spoiler tonight? They'd be doing MJF a huge favor in the process.
Lio Rush looks to keep building momentum when he faces the former AEW World Champion
Lio Rush is ready to make a statement tonight on Dynamite when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Rush is looking to stretch his win streak to three as names from his past continue to circle around him. Those names of the past are the names of the present for Swerve and he may need to keep an eye out for the Hurt Syndicate tonight with Bobby Lashley waiting in the wings for him at Full Gear.
Hangman Page & Christian Cage team for the first time to take on the Bang Bang Gang
It's a good old fashioned Grudge Match tonight on Dynamite as Jay White & Juice Robinson continue their battles with Hangman Adam Page ahead of Full Gear. Only this time around, the Hangman will have an ally in Christian Cage. The Switchblade has promised to dismantle Adam Page in a couple of weeks at Full Gear. Could tonight serve an appetizer for what's to come?
Will it be FTR or House of Black that earns their way into the AEW Tag Team Title Match at Full Gear?
Private Party has promised to take on any and all challenges for their newly won AEW World Tag Team Championships and every team is lining up for a shot. That includes FTR and the House of Black who will have to go through one another tonight on Dynamite to earn their way into the Fatal 4-Way match at Full Gear. Those tag team titles mean more than life itself to Cash and Dax. Will the Top Guys be able to take a major step toward winning the gold for a third time or will the House win in the end?
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV