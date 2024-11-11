MVP Gives Candid Explanation For WWE Departure
MVP has never been shy about sharing his feelings toward the current management team in place in WWE and he did so once again during a recent appearance on 'The Drop the Heat' YouTube channel.
The former United States Champion allowed his WWE contract to expire earlier this year and very quickly joined up with All Elite Wrestling. When asked about his motivations for leaving, MVP was very honest about his feelings about Paul 'Triple H' Levesque taking over as the company's Chief Content Officer.
“I didn’t want to re-sign and I let it be known that I wasn’t going to re-sign because the new management in place — anytime, I don’t care where you work, when new management comes in, it’s good for some people and not for other people. New people come in, old people go. So I just felt that it was definitely time to go because the new management just wasn’t for me and I ain’t for him." h/t Fightful
Levesque has received more than his fair share of rave reviews since taking over creative control of WWE from Vince McMahon ahead of SummerSlam 2022, but clearly he and MVP just do not see eye-to-eye.
Earlier this Summer, MVP revealed in a series of posts on X that Levesque was pitched a plan to reunite the Hurt Business in WWE but turned the idea down. The popular faction made up of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander was dissolved by Vince McMahon a few months before he stepped down from his role as head of creative.
The group has since realigned in AEW as the Hurt Syndicate, sans Alexander who decided to re-sign with WWE earlier this year.
