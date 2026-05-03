AEW Collision Results (5/2/26): Kevin Knight Defends Against HOOK, Anna Jay Returns & More

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. It featured Kevin Knight defending the TNT Championship against HOOK, as well as the return of Anna Jay, who challenged Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title.

This week's episode of AEW Collision kicked off with ten-man tag action as the Death Riders teamed with The Dogs to take on the team of The Rascalz and Top Flight. The finish saw PAC lock Darius Martin in the Brutalizer.

The next match was the first of three title defenses on tonight's show as Jungle Jack Perry successfully defended his AEW National Championship against Mascara Dorada of CMLL.

STEP UP RANA GETS @BOY_MYTH_LEGEND THE WIN!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/r6ysSGpmDg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2026

A backstage segment airs between Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida following Dynamite. Statlander is frustrated that Shida didn't listen to her, hitting her and tagging herself in, costing her the chance to become a Triple Crown winner in AEW. Shida promised she would make it up to Statlander.

Over at the commentator's table, Tony Schiavone spoke about Rebel's heartbreaking ALS announcement. They showed a fan in the crowd with a "Pray for Rebel" sign.

The second title match of the evening saw the returning Anna Jay take on Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. The finish of the match saw Nightingale hit Jay with the Babe with the Powerbomb to score the pinfall victory.

Backstage, Renee Paquette was with Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Harley Cameron, and Mina Shirakawa. Shida said she wants to make it up to Statlander and got them a tag match against Cameron and Shirakawa.

Cameron gets snippy with Shida while Shirakawa questions where Statlander was when Storm got taken out. Statlander stormed off, and Shida went after her as Mina tried to calm Harley down.

.@ShidaHikaru wanted to make things up to @CallMeKrisStat, so she has found another match for the two of them: A tag match against @MinaShirakawa and Harley Cameron!#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT & streaming on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/JERlX36P9q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2026

Back in the ring, the Death Riders failed to pick up their second win of the evening as Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia lost to Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team for this match.

Yuta was busted open the hard way in this match and wore a crimson mask for the second half of the contest.

After the match, the Death Riders attack, which leads to the surprise return of Austin and Colten Gunn. The Bang Bang Gang is starting to get healthy once again. They just need Jay White back.

GUNNS UP! Former AEW World Tag Team Champions @ColtenGunn + @TheAustinGunn are back! 👆👆



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3t7t72L9qH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2026

Divine Dominion is backstage with Lexy Nair as they question if there are any teams in the division that have any chance of taking the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles from them.

This was followed up by Skye Blue of the Triangle of Madness defeating Nixi XS in a quick squash match.

In the main event of the evening, Kevin Knight defeated HOOK to retain the AEW TNT Championship. The finish of the match saw Knight hit HOOK with the UFO Splash to score the pinfall victory. Knight celebrated his victory in the ring as AEW Collision went off the air.

AEW Collision quick results:

The Dogs and the Death Riders defeated The Rascalz and Top Flight

Jungle Jack Perry defeated Mascara Dorada to retain the AEW National Championship

The Conglomeration defeated MxM Collection and Johnny TV

Willow Nightingale defeated Anna Jay to retain the AEW TBS Championship

Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta

Skye Blue defeated Nixi XS

Kevin Knight defeated HOOK to retain the AEW TNT Championship