AEW Collision Results (5/2/26): Kevin Knight Defends Against HOOK, Anna Jay Returns & More
Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. It featured Kevin Knight defending the TNT Championship against HOOK, as well as the return of Anna Jay, who challenged Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title.
This week's episode of AEW Collision kicked off with ten-man tag action as the Death Riders teamed with The Dogs to take on the team of The Rascalz and Top Flight. The finish saw PAC lock Darius Martin in the Brutalizer.
The next match was the first of three title defenses on tonight's show as Jungle Jack Perry successfully defended his AEW National Championship against Mascara Dorada of CMLL.
A backstage segment airs between Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida following Dynamite. Statlander is frustrated that Shida didn't listen to her, hitting her and tagging herself in, costing her the chance to become a Triple Crown winner in AEW. Shida promised she would make it up to Statlander.
Over at the commentator's table, Tony Schiavone spoke about Rebel's heartbreaking ALS announcement. They showed a fan in the crowd with a "Pray for Rebel" sign.
The second title match of the evening saw the returning Anna Jay take on Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. The finish of the match saw Nightingale hit Jay with the Babe with the Powerbomb to score the pinfall victory.
Backstage, Renee Paquette was with Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Harley Cameron, and Mina Shirakawa. Shida said she wants to make it up to Statlander and got them a tag match against Cameron and Shirakawa.
Cameron gets snippy with Shida while Shirakawa questions where Statlander was when Storm got taken out. Statlander stormed off, and Shida went after her as Mina tried to calm Harley down.
Back in the ring, the Death Riders failed to pick up their second win of the evening as Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia lost to Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team for this match.
Yuta was busted open the hard way in this match and wore a crimson mask for the second half of the contest.
After the match, the Death Riders attack, which leads to the surprise return of Austin and Colten Gunn. The Bang Bang Gang is starting to get healthy once again. They just need Jay White back.
Divine Dominion is backstage with Lexy Nair as they question if there are any teams in the division that have any chance of taking the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles from them.
This was followed up by Skye Blue of the Triangle of Madness defeating Nixi XS in a quick squash match.
In the main event of the evening, Kevin Knight defeated HOOK to retain the AEW TNT Championship. The finish of the match saw Knight hit HOOK with the UFO Splash to score the pinfall victory. Knight celebrated his victory in the ring as AEW Collision went off the air.
AEW Collision quick results:
- The Dogs and the Death Riders defeated The Rascalz and Top Flight
- Jungle Jack Perry defeated Mascara Dorada to retain the AEW National Championship
- The Conglomeration defeated MxM Collection and Johnny TV
- Willow Nightingale defeated Anna Jay to retain the AEW TBS Championship
- Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang defeated Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta
- Skye Blue defeated Nixi XS
- Kevin Knight defeated HOOK to retain the AEW TNT Championship
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Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime