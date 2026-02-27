Bobby Lashley Shares Significant Injury Update

It's been three months since AEW fans have seen Bobby Lashley in a wrestling ring. That return may be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

Lashley last competed for AEW at the Full Gear PPV event in November of 2025. In that match, he wrestled in the Casino Gauntlet Match for the brand-new AEW National Championship. Lashley lost that match to Ricochet, who still holds that championship today.

MVP let the AEW audience know that Lashley had been injured back in December. However, Lashley now says he's ready to go.

Bobby Lashley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Bobby Lashley is ready for an AEW return

In an interview with Monopoly Sports, Lashley spoke about the injury and said not only was he healed, but also ready to return to the ring.

“When we get back, between Shelton and MVP, we want to do things collectively and want to do things as a group. I think we’re going to go after the trios guys. Let’s see what we can do with those guys. That’s what we need. The crowd loves us over there. We have the opportunity to bring back what we had before and it’s real. Bobby Lashley

Lashley continued:

"We have a great group and we’re all friends and pull for each other. Anytime one of us is done, the other pulls them up. Right now, they are pulling me up and yanking me back in. We’re ready go back out there and win some titles. I am healed. Everybody thought I was hurt. I’m not hurt. You can’t hurt the Almighty.” Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley joined AEW in the fall of 2024. Upon entering the company, he joined together with MVP and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Syndicate.

Prior to joining AEW, Lashley had a long run with the WWE. There, he is a former two-time world champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE United States Champion, and a winner of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal in 2023.

Perhaps most famously, Lashley is known for his part in the Battle of the Billionaires match at WrestleMania 23. In that match, Lashley represented Donald Trump, and Umaga represented Vince McMahon.

They wrestled in a match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the special referee. The stipulation for the match was that the losing side, either McMahon or Trump, would have to get their head shaved.

In the match, Lashley was victorious, meaning Trump, Lashley, and Austin shaved Vince McMahon's head in the middle of the ring.