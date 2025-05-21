AEW Dynamite Preview (5/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday. You know what that means!
The final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TBS and HBO Max.
The chaotic ending to Beach Break last Wednesday night has The Death Riders, The Elite, The Opps and others on the road to Anarchy in the Arena this Sunday night. Before that all out riot breaks out inside of the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, folks in Albuquerque will be treated to an appetizer tonight.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to team with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to take on Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a trios match that is almost guaranteed to go off the rails before the final bell.
The AEW Women's Champion will be in New Mexico as well. Timeless Toni Storm will grace the Dynamite commentary table with her playful banter as she watches her next challenger, and old friend Mina Shirakawa, go one-on-one with Julia Hart.
It's a big night for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Bobby Lashley's stunning acceptance of MJF into the Hurt Syndicate has him just hours away from signing a contract that he believes will secure him a second reign as AEW World Champion.
Attorney Smart Mark Sterling has had seven days to look over the contract, and assuming everything is kosher, Max will put pen to paper tonight and begin his official run of hurting people.
Will Ospreay, Hangman Adam Page, Mercedes Moné and Jamie Hayter are all going to be under the same roof this evening. The finalists for the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments are set to meet face-to-face, just days away from battling it out for a shot at their division's respective World Championships.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Check back often for more updates to the card.
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Rio Rancho Events Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV