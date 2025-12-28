AEW Worlds End 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog

It's the end of the world as we know it, and surprisingly, we feel more than fine about it.

AEW Worlds End is live tonight from the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago, and the AEW Men's World Championship is on the line in a massive 4-Way Match. Samoa Joe will defend his title against three former champions in their own right, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The AEW Women's World Title will also be defended as Kris Statlander steps into the ring with former champion Jamie Hayter in a respectful, but prideful battle to prove once and for all who is the better woman.

The field of 12 competitors has now been narrowed to the final four in this year's Continental Classic, with the semifinal and championship matches taking place later tonight.

Will reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada go back-to-back or will a new man step up to claim the title? The Rainmaker will first need to get past fellow Don Callis Family member and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita in order to make it to the finals, where either Kyle Fletcher or Jon Moxley will be waiting for him.

The Takedown on SI will have all your live coverage, results and highlights starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), and we won't stop until the final bell of the night.

- Worlds End is kicking off with Kazuchika Okada, runner-up of the Gold League vs. Konosuke Takeshita, leader of the Blue League in one of two Continental Classic semifinals. This is arguably one of AEW's most highly anticipated matches of the year.

- Okada attempted to start the match with a handshake, but Takeshita declined.

- Bryan Danielson pointed out on commentary that Okada is the defending Continental Classic winner going up against Takeshita, the defending G1 Climax winner.

AEW Worlds End Results:

Keep checking for live updates.

AEW Worlds End Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for AEW Women's World Championship

Continental Classic Championship Match: Winner of Okada/Takeshita vs. Winner of Fletcher/Moxley

Continental Classic Semifinal Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

Continental Classic Semifinal Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley

FTR (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin

Mixed Nuts Mayhem Four-Way Match: Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Timeless Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & TNT Champion Mark Briscoe

