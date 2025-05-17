The Young Bucks On NJPW And AEW Differences (Exclusive)
When The Young Bucks wrestle for AEW, they're doing more than just putting on their ring gear and performing in front of the fans. As co-founders of the company, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson also serve as Executive Vice Presidents behind the scenes.
So in a sense, wrestling for New Japan allows the team to go back to their roots and focus solely on wrestling itself.
Last week, The Young Bucks returned to NJPW for a big eight-man tag team match at the Resurgence event in Ontario, California. During an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI ahead of the show, The Young Bucks spoke about the differences between wrestling for AEW and NJPW.
"I’d say the biggest difference for us wrestling for NJPW instead of AEW has to be less obligations," Nick Jackson explalined. "So when we wrestle for them, we only have to focus on being wrestlers. So it’s a lot easier for preparation.
Matt Jackson added, "NJPW has always been most known for its strong style, hard hitting wrestling matches. If you’re a talent and you’re backstage, expect to wrestle that night. AEW could be different. You might be needed for a week, only to do a quick pre-taped promo to progress a story or show a character beat.
"And in AEW, it’s an all you can eat buffet of different styles, and it’s all condensed into a quick two hour television show with multiple commercial breaks. I guess it’s non-TV vs. TV, which in turn makes the two products feel completely different."
