AEW Dynamite Preview (9/18/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
AEW Dynamite is heading to Santander Arena in Reading, PA for Wednesday night's edition of of the show. Chris Jericho is set to face Orange Cassidy, while Kazuchika Okada will team up with The Young Bucks to take on Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a high-energy trios match.
Be sure to check back for updates as more matches are announced leading up to the event.
Match Card (Announced)
Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy
Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs Mariah May & Serena Deeb
The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
The Beast Mortos vs Ricochet
Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy
Orange Cassidy is looking for revenge after being attacked by Jericho on Collision. Will he even the score?
Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs Mariah May & Serena Deeb
On Collision this past Saturday, Serena Deeb finally went toe-to-toe with Yuka Sakazaki, with Sakazaki coming out the victor. Tonight, we're set for a tag team match-up pitting Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs Mariah May & Serena Deeb.
The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is set to join Tag Team Champion's The Young Bucks in a trios match versus International Champions Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Who will win this all-star match?
The Beast Mortos vs Ricochet
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV