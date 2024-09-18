Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (9/18/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel

AEW Dynamite is heading to Santander Arena in Reading, PA for Wednesday night's edition of of the show. Chris Jericho is set to face Orange Cassidy, while Kazuchika Okada will team up with The Young Bucks to take on Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in a high-energy trios match.

Match Card (Announced)

Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs Mariah May & Serena Deeb

The Beast Mortos vs Ricochet

Orange Cassidy is looking for revenge after being attacked by Jericho on Collision. Will he even the score?

On Collision this past Saturday, Serena Deeb finally went toe-to-toe with Yuka Sakazaki, with Sakazaki coming out the victor. Tonight, we're set for a tag team match-up pitting Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs Mariah May & Serena Deeb.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is set to join Tag Team Champion's The Young Bucks in a trios match versus International Champions Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Who will win this all-star match?

How To Watch AEW Dynamite

Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

Published
