AEW has one heck of a tradition on their hands for the holiday portion of their calendar.

A round-robin tournament, the Continental Classic features some of AEW's biggest stars competing for notoriety and championship gold. The winner of the tournament earns the honor of Continental Classic champion, but also becomes the AEW Continental Champion.

Past tournament winners include Eddie Kingston, Kazuchika Okada, and Jon Moxley. The fourth tournament gets underway this week. Here's how it works.

12 AEW stars will be split into two different tournament leagues, the Blue League and the Gold League. Within each league, competitors will face one another in a series of round-robin singles matches. Each match will have a 20-minute time limit, and the ringside area must be clear during all bouts. Each win earns three points, ties are one point, and losses are zero points.

The top two point-earners in each league move on to the playoff round at the Worlds End PPV at the end of December. The winner of the Blue League will face the runner-up of the Gold League and the winner of the Gold League will face the runner-up of the Blue League in two playoff matches at the event. The winners of those playoff matches will collide in the finals later in the show.

The 2026 Continental Classic begins on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the show, we previewed and predicted the entire tournament, including match-by-match winners, the playoffs, and the finals. All of it.

First up is the Blue League.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League

"Hangman" Adam Page | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Jay White - 12 points

Brody King - 9 points

Bandido - 9 points

Adam Page - 6 points

Ricochet - 6 points

Daniel Garcia - 3 points

Jay White will be the Blue League winner this year and he'll win the league in convincing fashion with 12 points. That total means victories over everyone in the league except one. Who's the one? Bandido. Bandido, playing the underdog in the fight against White, will be the storyline of that match and will help usher in part of his nine points overall.

White and his Cut faction got a massive win at Full Gear. They defeated The Death Riders and Conglomeration inside Anarchy in the Arena and White was the guy to get the victory for his team. Since returning, White has been a focus on AEW television, and his being at the head of a new faction is smart booking. White needs solid wins to continue his momentum and he's also a strong tournament wrestler. The year is lined up for him to make a lot of noise.

The two nine-point winners are also tag team partners. Bandido and Brody King are former tag team champions as Brodido, but will be opponents in the tournament this year. King will get his three victories over Garcia, Ricochet, and Bandido himself. Bandido will secure his with his upset over Jay White, along with wins against Page and Garcia.

Bandido | All Elite Wrestling

You read that correctly. All three former AEW World Trios Champions have landed in the same tournament league. Page teamed up with Brodido at Full Gear in a Texas Death Match, but lost their titles to Swerve Strickland and The New Level. Page is a top AEW star, and while he can't fight for the world championship in the company, moving back to the Continental Championship isn't a viable next step for him either.

Page will have a strong showing in this year's tournament from an in-ring action perspective, but will only finish with six points. He'll defeat Daniel Garcia and his former partner, Bandido. Page, Bandido, and King will each finish the league action with one victory over the other.

In most pro wrestling round-robin tournaments, like the G1 Climax in New Japan Pro Wrestling, there is at least one punching bag per league. This year in the Blue League, that will be Daniel Garcia. With so many other storylines inside of the league, Garcia will fall into the background.

He certainly could go on a run of victories, but he doesn't have much momentum at this point in his AEW run. Garcia won't go winless in the tournament, however, so look for him to secure a victory over Ricochet, but take losses to the others in the league.

As for Ricochet, he's lined up for a tournament very similar to Adam Page's. Ricochet will secure six points, which means only two victories. Those wins will be against Bandido and Adam Page. Like Page, Ricochet has plenty of quality opponents in the league with whom he can have some excellent matches. Most of the outcomes just won't go his way.

When everything is said and done, Jay White and Brody King will come out of the Blue League and head to the playoff round at the Worlds End PPV event on December 19. King and Bandido will each finish with nine points, but King will get the playoff nod because he will own the victory over Bandido.

AEW Continental Classic Gold League

Jon Moxley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Tommaso Ciampa - 9 points

Jon Moxley - 9 points

Nick Wayne - 7 points

Mike Bailey - 7 points

Orange Cassidy - 6 points

Kevin Knight - 3 points

The Gold League in the Continental Classic will be much closer than its blue counterpart. This year, one draw will be the difference between two nine-point stars and four nine-point stars.

Tommaso Ciampa put a lot on the line at Full Gear when he cut a promo after losing to Ilja Dragunov for the AEW National Championship. Ciampa wasn't happy and decided to demand entry into the Continental Classic. He got his wish and will ride his wave of anger to victory.

Ciampa has had some great matches since joining AEW, but has also done a bunch of jobs that have slowed his momentum. He'll get a lot of those back in this year's tournament action. With nine points and winning the league, Ciampa will secure victories over Kevin Knight, Nick Wayne, and Jon Moxley.

Though he'll lose to the eventual league winner, Ciampa, Moxley will also finish his tournament this year with nine points. Moxley's victories will come against Orange Cassidy, Nick Wayne, and Mike Bailey. Moxley has tournament experience and will make it to the playoffs for the second year in a row to defend last year's tournament win.

Nick Wayne and Mike Bailey will also knock on the door of nine points this year. Because of a time-limit draw against one another, they'll each finish with seven points. Wayne will get his wins against Kevin Knight and Orange Cassidy. Bailey will grab his wins against Knight and Cassidy as well.

Like Daniel Garcia in the Blue League, Orange Cassidy and Kevin Knight are the punching bags for Gold League action. Cassidy will finish with six points and wins over Knight and Ciampa. Knight will wrap his tournament this year with a mere three points. That one win will come against a major star in Jon Moxley,

Heading to the playoffs from the Gold League this year will be Tommaso Ciampa and Jon Moxley. Both will finish league action with nine points, but Ciampa will win the league because of his head-to-head win over Moxley.

The 2026 Continental Classic Finals at the AEW Worlds End PPV event

Jay White | All Elite Wrestling

The semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic will take place in Minneapolis on December 19 at the Worlds End PPV. In the first semifinal match, Gold League winner Tommaso Ciampa will face Blue League runner-up Brody King. The second semifinal match will feature Blue League winner Jay White against Gold League runner-up Jon Moxley.

Moxley vs. White carries the weight of the tournament underneath it, but also the weight of history. Their two factions have been battling and still have unfinished business. With White having a pinfall victory over Moxley at Full Gear, Moxley will look to secure revenge in this match. He'll get it too. Moxley will finally vanquish White and The Cut with this W, and he'll move on to the tournament finals.

On the other side of the bracket, there will be a war. Ciampa vs. King is likely to be a bloody and stiff affair, but that's just how Ciampa likes it. Ciampa vowed to win the tournament and he'll get his shot in the finals. King will have one hell of a showing in this match, but Ciampa will grit it out.

Tommaso Ciampa wins the 2026 AEW Continental Championship

Tommaso Ciampa | All Elite Wrestling

This means your 2026 Continental Classic Finals will be Tommaso Ciampa against Jon Moxley. Stylistically, these two men complement one another perfectly. They are both slow and calculated strikers with vicious intent when they get in the ring. Their matches look and feel like real fights.

Moxley will come close to defending his crown, but Ciampa will prove to be too much to handle. Ciampa has made an impact on AEW because of his match quality and when he wins this tournament, he'll hold the Continental Championship, which will be a perfect tool to keep him in the ring and working on a regular basis. That belt has been positioned as something anyone can challenge for at any time. This puts many opponents on the table for Ciampa, but expect a long title run for him.