AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (4/8/26)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is set to feature final hype and build for the AEW Dynasty PPV event this weekend.

The main event of Dynasty on Sunday night is Kenny Omega vs. MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship. Since the beginning of the year, Omega has been on a roll and has said he finally feels like himself again in the ring. He gets his shot to hold gold like his old self on Sunday.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Omega is scheduled to speak live. What will Omega have to say about his upcoming title opportunity? Will MJF be on hand to confront Omega? Will things between both men get physical just days before their championship match? We'll find out this week on AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 4/8!



We'll Hear from @KennyOmegamanX LIVE!



Just days before he challenges The Devil, AEW World Champion @The_MJF, at #AEWDynasty we'll hear from the God of Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/1oJoNkTJtK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2026

Last week on the show, Chris Jericho made his triumphant return to AEW in a surprise appearance. This week, Jericho will be on hand to address that return. Will Jericho provide insight as to what his goals are now that he is back on AEW television? Is he looking for championship gold? Jericho will reveal his new purpose in AEW on this week's show.

As for matches, AEW has two announced for the show this week. First, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, & Konosuke Takeshita wll take on Darby Allin, Bandido, & "Jungle" Jack Perry in a Trios Match. Andrade and Allin are scheduled to wrestle in a singles match at AEW Dynasty this weekend. Which one of them will gain some momentum for that match with a win this week?

Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata on Dynamite in Edmonton. | All Elite Wrestling

Also, Willow Nightingale will defend her TBS Championship against Queen Aminata. Nightingale has been a fighting champion since winning the belt. She'll look to retain the title this week against her next challenger.

Finally, Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley are set to collide for the AEW Continental Championship this weekend at Dynasty. Ospreay has made Moxley a target since making his return to AEW and he'll finally get his hands on the man who put him on the shelf this weekend on PPV. The situation between Ospreay and Moxley is near a boiling point. How will both men interact with the other this week ahead of their showdown at Dynasty?

AEW Dynamite Results and Live Blog

-The announce team welcomed the audience into the show, but then cut to the backstage parking lot right away. Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley were brawling with one another.

-It was an even brawl until The Death Riders got involved. They took out Ospreay, but then a car drove up. Alex Windsor and Ospreay's United Empire faction got out of the car. United Empire with Ospreay then fought all around the backstage area and into the arena against The Death Riders.

A parking lot BRAWL between @WillOspreay & @JonMoxley has devolved into chaos – but The Aerial Assassin has backup from United Empire and the Mrs., @hailwindsor!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS & streaming on HBO MAX! pic.twitter.com/VSI8xInVmg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

-Eventually, the brawl made it's way all the way down into the ring. Henare took out a couple Death Riders and fought off Pac. This left Ospreay in the ring with Moxley. He went for a move, but Moxley locked in a choke. Callum Newman ran in and made the save. United Empire stood tall together in the ring.

-Ospreay got on the microphone and said he used his head like Moxley wanted and brought over his United Empire faction. He said they were on a long flight together and they weren't done. Ospreay called for a United Empire vs. Death Riders main event and the crowd roared.

.@WillOspreay, @HailWindsor + the United Empire send the Death Riders running!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fYllINcgg3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

-Don Callis cut a backstage promo and addressed the injury to Kyle Fletcher. Callis said that Fletcher was out with injury and no longer the TNT Champion.

Callis also said that a match betweeen Fletcher and Kazuchika against The Young Bucks was being negotiated before Fletcher got injured. He said the Don Callis Family would be stronger than ever and that they would dominate for Fletcher.

.@TheDonCallis gives an update on both @KyleFletcherPro and the future of the TNT Championship. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS & streaming on HBO MAX! pic.twitter.com/2aeqzNV2mE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

-Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis defeated Darby Allin, Bandido, and Jack Perry in a Trios Match. After the match, Andrade took out their opponents and left them all laying in the ring.

-Eventually, The Young Bucks ran out and made the save and ran off The Don Callis Family who stormed down to the ring to help their faction-mates. When Okada ran down, he and Takeshita destroyed The Young Bucks, but ended up brawling themselves. The Callis Family members tried to break up the brawl, but The Razcalz ran down and fully ran them off the ring. The stood tall with The Young Bucks and the losing babyface trios team.

Just as @RainmakerXOkada and Konosuke Takeshita were starting to work well together... pic.twitter.com/zqHjUkSWG5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

-Lexi Nair interviewed the AEW doctor backstage. She asked about the allegations that MJF made last week about Kenny Omega's health. The doctor said that he was just trying to get into Omega's head. He said Omega was fully cleared and ready to go.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kenny Omega Speaks Live

Jericho Will Address His Return Live!