AEW Dynasty 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Tonight's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event will see the Devil take on the God of professional wrestling for the top prize in the company.

Last month at AEW Revolution, MJF defeated Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch to retain the AEW World Championship. In doing so, Page is no longer allowed to challenge for the title for the rest of his career.

With Hangman disappearing from AEW programming following Revolution, MJF is riding high with momentum heading into Dynasty, but what awaits him is a huge challenge in the form of Kenny Omega.

The last time these two men faced each other was in October 2023, when MJF defeated Kenny Omega on an episode of Collision, not only retaining the AEW World Championship but also becoming the longest-reigning champion in the company's history.

Kenny Omega and MJF | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Now on his second reign as champion, Friedman will stand across the ring from Omega once again. But this time, Omega's battle with diverticulitis is in the rear-view mirror, and he is feeling the best he has in years. Will the God of professional wrestling take down the Devil tonight in Vancouver? We'll find out soon enough.

Will Ospreay will also make his AEW pay-per-view in-ring return against the man who put him on the shelf, Jon Moxley, for the Continental Championship. With tonight's match held under Continental rules, no outside interference is permitted. However, you can't rule out interference from someone who doesn't work for the company, because what can Tony Khan do? Fire them? They don't work there.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage also return to action tonight for the first time since All Out to face the team they defeated at that very show, FTR. This time, the AEW World Tag Team Titles are on the line, and Copeland is looking for revenge for what FTR did to his wife, Beth. Will we see Cope and Cage capture tag team gold for the first time in 25 years? Tune in to find out.

History will be written, and legacies will be defined when #AEWDynasty descends upon Vancouver TONIGHT.



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV at 8e/5p!



Official song: "The Beat" by Angel Du$t pic.twitter.com/QlKMDzNywP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2026

After recently losing to Jamie Hayter in both trios and tag team action, the Toxic Spider will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against her tonight. Hayter is desperate for another run with the title, but Thekla doesn't appear eager to drop the title anytime soon. Tonight's matchup should be a very hard-hitting affair.

Tonight's show will also see the in-ring return of Chris Jericho, who competes for the first time in over a year against former AEW National Champion, Ricochet. After making the list this week on Dynamite, how will the leader of The Demand respond to the former AEW World Champion? All these matches and more are set to take place in just hours, live on pay-per-view.

AEW Dynasty results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view kicks off at 7 PM ET with Zero Hour.

AEW Dynasty card:

Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor (Zero Hour)

AEW National Championship: Jungle Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis (Zero Hour)

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: Divine Dominion (c) vs. Maya World and Hyan (Zero Hour)

Young Bucks vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita

AEW World Trios Championship: The Dogs (c) vs. The Conglomeration

Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

Casino Gauntlet for the vacant AEW TNT Championship

Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Will Ospreay