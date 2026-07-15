AEW Dynamite Preview (7/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Last week at AEW Dynamite Beach Break, Kenny Omega completed his 1,698-day journey through injury and illness to regain the AEW World Championship, defeating MJF to become champion for the second time.
Before the match, he had promised that if he lost to MJF, he would never challenge for the AEW World Championship again, a stipulation that his Elite comrades Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page both fell victim to.
Now that Omega is champion, and officially penciled in for the AEW All In London main event versus Will Ospreay, jubilation is in order. Kenny Omega will join the fans in Boston to celebrate his new title and lay out his intentions for his reign.
With AEW Redemption on the horizon in Omega's home country of Canada, it is inevitable that someone will confront The Cleaner during his celebration. Who will it be?
Rekindled rivalry
Willow Nightingale is back from injury, and her sights are set on the AEW Women's World Championship after winning last week's Casino Gauntlet match to earn a title shot at Redemption. Nightingale has to focus not only on the champion, Thekla, but also on her familiar foe, Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné.
Following a post-match attack last week by Moné and her new allies, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, Willow Nightingale will join forces with Maya World and Hyan to take on the CEO and Divine Dominion in trios action. Mercedes Moné will be in top form in her hometown of Boston when she teams up with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Can Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan spoil Moné's homecoming?
Also on Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo's bad blood with the Don Callis Family since leaving the faction has only grown more tense in recent weeks. Tonight, he sets his sights on Jake Doyle, the man whom Andrade hit with a low blow in the steel cage match at Forbidden Door.
If Andrade El Idolo manages to defeat Doyle, he'll earn an AEW National Championship opportunity against Mark Davis, Doyle's fellow Don Callis Family member. Will Andrade get the job done?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
Watch: TBS, HBO Max
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: MGM Music Hall, Boston, MA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Celebration
- Willow Nightingale, Maya World, & Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Jake Doyle, Andrade earns an National Title shot if he wins
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling