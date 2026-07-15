AEW Dynamite Preview (7/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Last week at AEW Dynamite Beach Break, Kenny Omega completed his 1,698-day journey through injury and illness to regain the AEW World Championship, defeating MJF to become champion for the second time.

Before the match, he had promised that if he lost to MJF, he would never challenge for the AEW World Championship again, a stipulation that his Elite comrades Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page both fell victim to.

Now that Omega is champion, and officially penciled in for the AEW All In London main event versus Will Ospreay, jubilation is in order. Kenny Omega will join the fans in Boston to celebrate his new title and lay out his intentions for his reign.

With AEW Redemption on the horizon in Omega's home country of Canada, it is inevitable that someone will confront The Cleaner during his celebration. Who will it be?

Rekindled rivalry

Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross

Willow Nightingale is back from injury, and her sights are set on the AEW Women's World Championship after winning last week's Casino Gauntlet match to earn a title shot at Redemption. Nightingale has to focus not only on the champion, Thekla, but also on her familiar foe, Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné.

Following a post-match attack last week by Moné and her new allies, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, Willow Nightingale will join forces with Maya World and Hyan to take on the CEO and Divine Dominion in trios action. Mercedes Moné will be in top form in her hometown of Boston when she teams up with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Can Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan spoil Moné's homecoming?

Also on Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Andrade El Idolo's bad blood with the Don Callis Family since leaving the faction has only grown more tense in recent weeks. Tonight, he sets his sights on Jake Doyle, the man whom Andrade hit with a low blow in the steel cage match at Forbidden Door.

If Andrade El Idolo manages to defeat Doyle, he'll earn an AEW National Championship opportunity against Mark Davis, Doyle's fellow Don Callis Family member. Will Andrade get the job done?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: MGM Music Hall, Boston, MA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kenny Omega AEW World Championship Celebration

Willow Nightingale, Maya World, & Hyan vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion

Andrade El Idolo vs. Jake Doyle, Andrade earns an National Title shot if he wins