AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (9/9/26): Ospreay and Moxley Cross Paths

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was aptly named Rebel Heart and was dedicated to former AEW star and her fight with ALS.

The show started with a Rebel and Britt Baker in The Waiting Room. The segment took place backstage and featured Baker running the show. Baker told Rebel that she was an inspiration and acknowledged that the night was in tribute to her. She then moved on to business.

"Doctor, don't forget your glove!"



The Waiting Room with @RebelTanea and @RealBrittBaker was back in a big, big way on Rebel Heart Dynamite, with special guests TBS Champion Persephone and @ShidaHikaru!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/s1sfs1tS6J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Baker interviewed the TBS Champion, Persephone, about her title win. She then welcomed Hikaru Shida to the show and the trio gloated about how they would win their trios match later in the night.

Booking Grade: 10/10

This was a touching way to start the show. It's odd that Baker is the heel in the match because she's so likable next to her friend, Rebel. Either way, this moment was bigger than that and put the attention where it needed to be and that was Rebel's cause and ALS fight.

Swerve Strickland and The New Level maintain winning ways

The New Level | AEW

Swerve Strickland and The New Level defeated The Conglomeration to retain the AEW World Trios Championships. The action was fast-paced and exciting, but the champions got the job done.

After the match, The Demand came out and stopped both teams from shaking hands. They ran down and attacked everyone in the ring, but were saved by former champions Adam Page and Brodido. The babyfaces cleared the ring of the heels, but then picked up the trios title belts. They stared down the champions, but then gave them their belts back.

Booking Grade: 8/10

An action-packed match, but not a ton of selling going on either. The tease of Page and Brodido vs. Strickland and The New Level is enticing. Plenty of storylines there.

👀👀👀



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fXaD5kf864 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Backstage, Steve Borden and Darby Allin cut a promo on their match later with The Don Callis Family. Borden talked about how it was his destiny to be a wrestler, but said that for a while he ran from it. He said seeing his Dad wrestle inspired him. Allin jumped in and said that he was not a copy of Sting, but the first Steve Borden.

The Don Callis Family was interviewed next. They talked about the match with Allin and Borden, but Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher put their focus on The Young Bucks. They said the Bucks were one of the greatest tag teams ever, but that they've never faced a team like them.

Fletcher walked out of the shot and ran into Kazuchika Okada. Okada talked about how important family was and a sly smile on his face as he did.

"You were never meant to be the second coming of Sting. You're the first @StevenBorden."@DarbyAllin and Steven Borden are ready for their tag team match tonight against the Don Callis Family!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ovdfmuT3AX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Rebel assists Britt Baker to get the victory on Rebel Heart night

Britt Baker, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida defeated Maya World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa in a trios match. Rebel appeared at ringside near the end of the match and handed Baker the glove she uses for her Lockjaw submission maneuver. Baker kissed Rebel and then applied the move on Hyan for the victory.

After the match, Baker and Shida emotionally hugged Rebel. Baker sat on her lap and the two left the ringside area as the audience cheered. Both women posed at the top of the ramp and cried in each other's arms as the audience continued to cheer.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Like the opening segment, this was incredibly touching. Rebel was moved and emotional being out there and so were Baker and her team. It was a beautiful moment.

The "Roll Model" @RebelTanea is here with @RealBrittBaker's glove!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/8WtAaH8h9E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Andrade defeated The Beast Mortos to retain the AEW National Championship. Andrade was very over with the audience and wore a brand new shirt to the ring.

Mortos connected with his pop-up Samoan drop, but it wasn't enough. Andrade got the victory and then cut a promo.

The pants are off for @AndradeElIdolo! But @BeastMortos has other plans!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XA2daxSWfM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Andrade said he would continue to defend his championship every single week and called Mortos a good wrestler. He said he wasn't good enough because he was Andrade. As he did his "how you know" catchphrase, Gabe Kidd and The Dogs attacked him from behind. Will Ospreay ran out and made the save for Andrade and cleared the ring.

Kidd and The Dogs looked like they were going to attack again, but Jon Moxley walked to the ring with Marina Shafir. Moxley sat down at the commentary table, and the match between Ospreay and David Finlay began.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Good stuff that strung a lot of stories together. Andrade vs. Mortos was a solid match that painted Andrade as a fighting champion. It also gave him a new opponent in Kidd. At the same time, Ospreay and Andrade had a bit of a confrontation, though a pleasant one. Because Andrade owns a title match, this was notable.

Jon Moxley walking out and essentially protecting Ospreay was interesting. Because nobody is quite sure where Moxley's head is at regarding Ospreay, there is a natural tension between the two.

.@JonMoxley joins the commentary desk as this AEW World Title Eliminator match between Champion @WillOspreay and @TheDavidFinlay gets underway!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XwqaqXQge4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Will Ospreay earns the victory ahead of showdown with Jon Moxley at All Out

Will Ospreay defeated David Finlay in an AEW World Championship eliminator match. Had Finlay won the match, he would have earned a shot at the world title.

Ospreay won the match with the Styles Clash. Moxley was on commentary for the entire match and put over Ospreay after the win. He said it was Ospreay's world and everyone else was just living in it. Ospreay stared Moxley down as he left with Shafir. There wasn't any physicality between the two.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Moxley's presence around Ospreay generates natural tension because of their history together. From that perspective, the build to their match is in decent shape a few weeks out. At the same time, a real interaction between the two is important and needs to happen soon. Moxley has to address the Ospreay history and vice versa. On this night, this worked, but if it's the only avenue of build for the match, they'll have left a lot on the table.

AEW World Champion @WillOspreay is victorious in this Eliminator Match, as his #AEWAllOut opponent @JonMoxley watches on!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wiTRc3nf3X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Backstate, Adam Page and Brodido cut a promo with Renee Paquette. They said they wanted another shot at the titles and then joked around with one another.

Darby Allin and Steve Borden defeated The Don Callis Family. Borden got some nice work in on offense, but Allin got the victory with a Coffin Drop that Borden put into a Scorpion Death Drop.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Borden did more than enough to keep getting featured on television. At the same time, he still acts like Sting's son. Borden finding his own lane and his own character is important. Still early, but important nonetheless.

.@DarbyAllin and @StevenBorden pick up the win against @TheDonCallis Family!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/A3UKssVzjC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

Willow Nightingale, Mercedes Mone, and Willow Nightingale clash

Thekla walked to the ring and cut a promo on Mercedes Mone. She said she wasn't a pro wrestling fangirl like Mone was, but just a guitar player in a punk band. Thekla said that she hoped the world title belt smelled like sex and rock and roll from when she held the title.

Mone responded to Thekla from the audience. She called herself Big D Mone and said that if Thekla thought she was scared of her, she didn't know who the hell she was. Mone talked down about Willow Nightingale. Thekla said that they agree on one thing and that was the fact that Nightingale was the dumbest b---- of them all.

.@MercedesVarnado is not fazed by @toxic_Thekla.



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/v9QN1CcmWz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

That comment brought out Nightingale, much to the surprise of both Thekla and Mone. She tried to attack Thekla in the ring, but she ran off.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Looks like we're heading toward a triple threat for the title at All Out. A fine match to go to, but Mone vs. Thekla in a singles match is the most compelling path they can travel down. Nightingale, as the former champion, deserves a title shot, though, so this makes sense.

Thekla is phenomenal. She's so comfortable in the character that it's easy for her to be out there with anyone.

.@WillowWrestles isn't going to let @Toxic_Thekla get away with talking about her like that!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/y6650V1H1g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

PAC confronted Jon Moxley backstage and was upset that, as a group, they were trusting Will Ospreay. Gabe Kidd was also disapproving of that plan and got fired up when Daniel Garcia defended him.

Ospreay then walked into the shot and said he wanted to have words with Moxley alone. Ospreay and Moxley stood face to face and Ospreay said he wasn't surprised that their title match was set up. He said that he asked for it. He said that he owed Moxley and since Moxley was the only one to pin him this year, he was the number one contender.

Ospreay then said that this match would be different. He said they would have 60 minutes to fight and that he wouldn't be wrestling for revenge like last time. Ospreay said that he would have a calculated plan to beat Moxley, and he would, because he knew how to take down Death Riders. Ospreay walked away, and Moxley stared at PAC, who looked on. Moxley then frustratedly tossed the chair he had been sitting in and walked away.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Ignore my comment above, because we got what I asked for here. Ospreay framed up why the match with Moxley was important, how they landed on it, and why the outcome would be different. It's a perfect promo in that regard. It told the audience exactly what the story was and the conflict it caused Moxley. Good stuff.

"You boys love to talk about me, don't ya?"@WillOspreay asks for a moment alone with @JonMoxley, the man he'll face for the AEW World Championship at #AEWAllOut!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/QTfTTPPuy8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

FTR cost The Young Bucks a main event win

In the main event of the evening, Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family defeated The Young Bucks in a Tables Match. Wild action as you'd expect. Knight was the first to go through a table and then Matt Jackson followed.

The score was tied at one team member each through a table and then FTR hit the ring. They distracted The Bucks as they tried to win the match and it gave Kyle Fletcher an open opportunity to put Nick Jackson through a table with his Brainbuster for the win.

After the match, FTR attacked The Bucks again, but Darby Allin and Steve Borden ran out with weapons for the save. They fended off FTR and then stood in the ring with The Bucks as the show went off the air.

Booking Grade: 6/10

A better-than-fine match, but why did Allin and Borden run out? It would have made more sense if Copeland and Christian did, given the match scheduled at All Out for the tag titles.

FTR were ready to deliver more damage to the @youngbucks, but @DarbyAllin and @StevenBorden come through for the save!



Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hhX6OKbnMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results

The New Level and Swerve Strickland defeated The Conglomeration to retain the AEW World Trios Championships

Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Persephone defeated Maya World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa

Andrade El Idolo defeated The Beast Mortos to retain the AEW National Championship

Will Ospreay defeated David Finlay in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

Darby Allin and Steve Borden defeated The Don Callis Family

Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight defeated The Young Bucks in a Tables Match