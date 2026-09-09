AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Preview (9/9/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Tonight in Athens, GA, AEW presents Rebel Heart, a special edition of AEW Dynamite dedicated to supporting Rebel and raising awareness for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The AEW World Champion, Will Ospreay, will be in action against David Finlay, a familiar foe from his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Last week on Dynamite, Ospreay and his United Empire comrades defeated David Finlay's "Dogs", Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, as well as The Demand, in a 10-man tag team match.

Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite – 8/7c TBS & HBO Max, TOMORROW!



AEW World Title Eliminator@WillOspreay vs @THEdavidfinlay

The Dogs' Gabe Kidd tried to hit World Champion Ospreay with a chair before Mox intervened! Now The Dogs’ Finlay will fight his longtime rival Ospreay TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/gFHCvNS8G7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2026

After the match, Kidd attempted to attack Ospreay with a steel chair before being stopped by Jon Moxley, who was later revealed to be Ospreay's challenger for the world title at AEW All Out on September 26.

David Finlay will aim to seek revenge for The Dogs and earn an AEW World Championship opportunity when he goes one-on-one with Will Ospreay in Athens. Can he throw a wrench in the champ's momentum mere weeks away from All Out?

Rebel Heart

The Waiting Room returns at Rebel Heart Dynamite. | All Elite Wrestling

In the spirit of Rebel Heart, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Rebel will host the return of The Waiting Room, their talk show that began during AEW's residency at Daily's Place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll be joined by two guests: TBS Champion Persephone, who Baker has been aligned with since her return at AEW All In London, and Baker's former rival, Hikaru Shida.

In addition to The Waiting Room, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Persephone, and Hikaru Shida will be pulling double duty on Dynamite by teaming up to compete in a trios match versus Maya World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa. Baker infamously cost Maya World the TBS Championship at All In London and has a longstanding history with Thunder Rosa that resulted in some of AEW's bloodiest battles.

On a night that means far more than typical wins and losses in wrestling, which team will walk away as the winners?

New levels, new devils

It has been 10 days since Kofi and Austin Creed debuted at AEW All In London and won the AEW World Trios Championships with Swerve Strickland. Since then, several trios have stepped up to Swerve Strickland and The New Level.

Last week on Dynamite, the champions successfully defended their titles for the first time against The Rascalz. Tonight, The Conglomeration will challenge for the trios titles they've held once before.

Can Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly regain the AEW World Trios Championships, or will Swerve Strickland and The New Level continue their winning ways?

Tag team turmoil

Despite their protests, Don Callis is committed to making Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight the most successful tag team in AEW. They got off to a good start on AEW Collision with a win over Ace Austin and Juice Robinson. Tonight will be their toughest challenge yet when they face the three-time former AEW World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks, in a tables match.

The Young Bucks are laser-focused on regaining the AEW tag titles and defeated Fletcher and Knight's fellow members of the Don Callis Family, Brian Cage and Jake Doyle, on Collision last week. Will they have similar luck tonight?

Also, Steven Borden will make his official in-ring debut in AEW, teaming with his friend, Darby Allin, to face the Don Callis Family's Mark Davis and Josh Alexander. Last week, Borden attempted to rescue Allin from an attack by the Don Callis Family, but Josh Alexander returned from injury to stop him in his tracks. Can Steven Borden and Darby Allin manage to get revenge in the ring?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Akins Ford Arena, Athens, GA

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

AEW World Trios Championships Match: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. The Conglomeration

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. David Finlay

Tables Match: Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

Maya World, Hyan, & Thunder Rosa vs. Persephone, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., & Hikaru Shida

Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Mark Davis & Josh Alexander

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. & Rebel present The Waiting Room with special guests Persephone & Hikaru Shida