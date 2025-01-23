AEW Dynamite Results (1/22/25): Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Form Alliance, New Tag Team Champions Crowned
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay met face-to-face, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders took the fight to Adam Copeland, Julia Hart earned Jamie Hayter's respect and new AEW Tag Team Champions were crowned.
The raucous crowd at the Knoxville Coliseum Wednesday night was treated to quite the AEW Dynamite. The show had everything from heated exchanges, to violent assaults and even another wonderful Harley Cameron musical number!
It was the opening segment between Ospreay, Omega and the Don Callis family that stole the show. Arguably the best start to a Dynamite in at least a year.
Here's everything you may have missed from AEW Dynamite Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tennessee:
Full AEW Dynamite Match and Segment Results (1/22/25):
- Talks between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay broke down into a heated exchange of words, but just as these two bitter rivals were seemingly about to come to blows, Don Callis interrupted them. Before he could finish his first sentence, Omega rushed up the ramp toward Callis but was met by Konosuke Takeshita
and the rest of the Don Callis Family.
- A massive brawl then spread all across the Knoxville Coliseum as Omega and Ospreay took out each member of the family one-by-one. Even utilizing the lighting towers to hit some aerial acrobatics.
- After the fight was over, Omega issued a challenge for Grand Slam Australia coming up on February 15. It will be Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.
- Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Zay & Quen tried to put up a fight, but The Hurt Syndicate dominated much of the match up from bell to bell. After Quen was taken out of the bout with two release German Suplexes and a choke slam, Lashley hit Zay with a spear to win the titles.
- Jeff Jarrett cut an in-ring promo and promised to take MJF out 'southern style'. No lights, no cameras, just a good ole fashioned a-- beating. As Jarrett began to turn his attention toward Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship, Double J was blindsided by a European Uppercut from Claudio Castagnoli.
- Claudio told Jarrett to stay out of the Death Riders' business. The Last Outlaw had another idea. He challenged Castagnoli to a match next week. If he wins, Jarrett gets his shot at Jon Moxley.
- Toni Storm can't wait to meet Mariah May on Collision this Saturday. She also encouraged her fellow Australian, Harley Cameron, to go after her own match at Grand Slam Australia... we think.
- Swerve Strickland beat AR Fox with a Swerve Stomp. Ricochet attempted to intervene in the match, but was chased off by Prince Nana who was armed with a pipe. Ricochet appeared on the big screen after the match and he was holding scissors to Nana's throat. He told him to deliver a message to Swerve. It may be his house, but there's a new landlord and the rent is due.
- MJF heads down to the ring, even though Tyler Shoop is in the ring ready for a match. Max tells him to beat it and tells the Knoxville crowd that Jeff Jarrett owes everyone an apology for his actions last week. He called Jarrett senile for turning down his help to win the AEW World Title, and if he's not, he will be by the time Claudio is done with him next week.
- Hangman Adam Page comes to the ring and has a stare down with MJF. He points for him to leave the ring and Max does without confrontation.
- Hangman Adam Page squashed Tyler Shoop. Page continued his assault after the quick match came to a close, but he was interrupted by Christopher Daniels in a neck brace. He said because of their Texas Death Match last Saturday on Collision, his doctors have advised him to never wrestle again. Daniels told Page that he hopes that he can be happy, now that Hangman has won his last match he'll ever wrestle.
- Harley Cameron wants to ride 'The Moné Train' and issued a challenge to the TBS Champion for Grand Slam Australia. Mercedes tells Cameron to try winning a match on Dynamite or Collision first.
- Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart after connecting with the Hate Breaker and then the Hayter Ade. Hayter grabbed a mic after the bout was over and confessed she had great respect for Julia. Now that they've each got a win over each other, if Hart wants a third match, all she has to do is ask.
- Powerhouse Hobbs accepted a challenge that was issued from Big Bill during a New York Minute earlier in the night.
- The Rated R Superstar Cope defeated PAC. Adam Copeland and PAC traded each others best shots throughout the course of Wednesday night's main event, but ultimately Cope hit two spears and a TKO style cutter to keep the AEW Trios Champion down for a three count.
- After the match, the Death Riders were shown on the big screen attacking FTR and The Rock N Roll Express. Claudio Castagnoli hit a con-chair-to on Ricky Morton before Jon Moxley's crew marched to the ring.
- “Switchblade” Jay White attempted to make the save as the Death Riders swarmed Adam Copeland, but the numbers were too great to overcome. Wheeler Yuta nailed Jay with a low blow first, as the rest of group stomped him down. Mox then applied the bulldog choke on Copeland to close the show.
