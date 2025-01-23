Hurt Syndicate Dominates Private Party To Win AEW World Tag Team Championships
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions and they looked utterly unstoppable in the process.
The Hurt Syndicate brought Private Party's championship reign to a screeching halt Wednesday night on Dynamite. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen put up a valiant fight to try and keep their titles, but in the end, Lashley and Benjamin just used pure power to muscle the belts away.
Bobby Lashley would follow up those two release German Suplexes from Shelton Benjamin, in the video above, with a massive chokeslam to take Quen out of the match. Shelton then connected on a running knee to the corner on Zay, who was then in prime position for a massive spear by Lashley.
Ball game. New AEW Tag Team Champions.
It took Private Party five years to win tag team gold in AEW and in the end they held onto the titles for just 84 days. They successfully defended them three times throughout their reign, most recently on the 1/4 edition of Collision against Lio Rush and Action Andretti.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT
Shelton Benjamin Says One Key Moment With Vince McMahon Made Him Realize He Didn't Have A Future In WWE
AEW Rumors: Ricky Starks Release Not Granted By Tony Khan
Ranking Potential Surprise Entrants In The Women's WWE Royal Rumble