AEW Rumors: Ricky Starks Release Not Granted By Tony Khan
In case it wasn't clear by now, Ricky Starks and AEW are heading toward a divorce.
The versatile performer has not wrestled for Tony Khan's company in nearly a year, but the reason for his absence remains a mystery.
Starks himself has long said publicly that he's been healthy and ready to work, but he's been kept on the sidelines during what he believes to be a prime stretch of his in-ring career.
Ibou of WrestlePurists is now reporting that at some point in the past year, Ricky Starks asked for his release from the company. Tony Khan apparently denied that request.
“At the end of the day, things happened to where he’s on the outs with AEW right now. It is what it is.”- Ibou on WrestlePurists Raw Recap
“There’s a lot of things, most of it will never be reported. But ultimately there’s a falling out there and it is what it is.
“He’s asked for a release, Tony [Khan] won’t give it to him, and he’s just going to wait the rest of his deal."
While he hasn't wrestled for AEW since March of last year, Ricky has been granted permission to accept certain independent bookings. He just competed this past Friday against former AEW star Mike Santana at House of Glory Watch the Throne in Chicago.
Starks sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight back in November and the former AEW Tag Team Champion was unable to provide any answers as to why he was being kept off television.
MORE: AEW Reportedly Changes Plans For ROH Supercard of Honor During WrestleMania Weekend In Las Vegas
“Beats me," Starks said "I could have 1,000 theories about what’s really going on. The fact of the matter is that if I don’t have a definitive answer, I can’t just make up an answer for people and just assume. Would I love to know the exact reason? For sure. Do I have speculations about why? Absolutely."
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported late last year that AEW picked up a 1-year option on Starks' contract in the spring of 2024 and his current deal won't run out until later this year.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (1/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Corey Graves Returns To Commentary On Tuesday Night's WWE NXT
Stone Cold Steve Austin Recovering From Total Knee Replacement Surgery