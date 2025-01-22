Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Rumors: Ricky Starks Release Not Granted By Tony Khan

Ricky Starks has reportedly asked to be released from All Elite Wrestling, but that request has not been granted by CEO Tony Khan.

Rick Ucchino

Ricky Starks reportedly asked for his AEW release
Ricky Starks reportedly asked for his AEW release / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In case it wasn't clear by now, Ricky Starks and AEW are heading toward a divorce.

The versatile performer has not wrestled for Tony Khan's company in nearly a year, but the reason for his absence remains a mystery.

Starks himself has long said publicly that he's been healthy and ready to work, but he's been kept on the sidelines during what he believes to be a prime stretch of his in-ring career.

Absolute
Ricky Starks at Worlds End 2023 / Lee South - All Elite Wresting

Ibou of WrestlePurists is now reporting that at some point in the past year, Ricky Starks asked for his release from the company. Tony Khan apparently denied that request.

“At the end of the day, things happened to where he’s on the outs with AEW right now. It is what it is.”

“There’s a lot of things, most of it will never be reported. But ultimately there’s a falling out there and it is what it is.

“He’s asked for a release, Tony [Khan] won’t give it to him, and he’s just going to wait the rest of his deal."

Ibou on WrestlePurists Raw Recap

While he hasn't wrestled for AEW since March of last year, Ricky has been granted permission to accept certain independent bookings. He just competed this past Friday against former AEW star Mike Santana at House of Glory Watch the Throne in Chicago.

Starks sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight back in November and the former AEW Tag Team Champion was unable to provide any answers as to why he was being kept off television.

MORE: AEW Reportedly Changes Plans For ROH Supercard of Honor During WrestleMania Weekend In Las Vegas

“Beats me," Starks said "I could have 1,000 theories about what’s really going on. The fact of the matter is that if I don’t have a definitive answer, I can’t just make up an answer for people and just assume. Would I love to know the exact reason? For sure. Do I have speculations about why? Absolutely."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported late last year that AEW picked up a 1-year option on Starks' contract in the spring of 2024 and his current deal won't run out until later this year.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

