AEW Dynamite Results (11/13/24): Moxley Takes Over, Adam Cole Not Going To Full Gear, House Of Black Advances
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was stocked up with strong matches, but it was the promo segments that advanced stories heading into the Full Gear PPV event on November 23.
The show started with a tag team match between the team of Christian Cage & Adam Page and Jay White & Juice Robinson. The bout was loaded with action, but Cage and Page got the victory in the end thanks to a referee distraction by Kip Sabian.
The first major talking segment followed the opening match and featured Will Ospreay calling out Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay was set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, but immediatley turned his attention to Fletcher. Fletcher obliged and the two men traded verbal barbs back and forth. They added a deep personal tone to the feud with Ospreay talking about how Fletcher lived with him and even took his son to school.
MORE: Exclusive: Gabe Kidd On NJPW Backstage Fight With AEW's Kenny Omega - "I Will End You, Kenny"
By the end, the two were inches from the other and Fletcher laid down the challenge for Full Gear, which Ospreay accepted. Eventually, the Don Callis Family walked out to attack Ospreay, but he was met with help from Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis. Both sides brawled to the backstage area.
The other major talking segment was Jon Moxley "seizing control" of TBS. To showcase this, Moxley and the BCC bullied camera men to do what they wanted, but in the end, the segment was a simple promo from Moxley. Moxley said the world championship gave him total control, but he was interuppted by Orange Cassidy. Cassidy said he would take control and power back from Moxley by beating him for the championship at Full Gear.
In other news, Adam Cole will not be facing MJF in a match at Full Gear. That honor will go to Roderick Strong instead. Strong defeated Lance Archer to win his third match in a row -- a mountain that Strong needed to climb in order to get the MJF match. If Cole defeated Konosuke Takeshita this week, he'd also have three wins in a row and would have faced MJF along with Strong in a triple threat match at the PPV. Cole lost to Takeshita after Takeshita used MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring and now will not get the match.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (11/13/24)
- Christian Cage & Adam Page defeated Jay White & Juice Robinson
- Roderick Strong defeated Lance Archer and will face MJF at Full Gear
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Adam Cole
- Britt Baker defeated Penelope Ford
- Swerve Strickland defeated Lio Rush
- House of Black defeated FTR to earn a spot in the tag team championship fatal four-way match at Full Gear
Recommended
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Cole Grateful For Cadaver Bone Donation, Thrilled To Be Back In AEW Mix