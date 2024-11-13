AEW Licenses Legendary 90's Band Song for "Full Gear"
AEW has consistently been ahead of the game when it comes to the use of licensed music in professional wrestling.
Tony Khan announced on X that he has licensed “November Rain” by Guns & Roses for the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view later this month.
MORE: AEW WrestleDream 2024 Results: Jon Moxley Ends The Full Time Career Of Bryan Danielson
"Thanks to @gunsnroses, AEW has secured a license to use November Rain in our videos promoting #AEWFullGear + this AEW November to Remember! Expect AEW November Rain by this weekend + again next Wednesday before the ppv!" he posted.
AEW has been consistent in its use of licensed music, previously utilizing songs like “The Final Countdown” by Europe for Bryan Danielson, “Walk” by Pantera for Rob Van Dam, and “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica for Sting and Darby Allin.
AEW will present Full Gear on November 23, 2024 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AEW Champion Jon Moxley is slated to defend his title against Orange Cassidy. Bobby Lashley will have his first sanctioned match with AEW since joining the company against former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland. Mercedes Moné is scheduled to defend her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander.
Fans can watch AEW Full Gear on Bleacher Report Live or TrillerTV.
Recommended
Darby Allin Throws Shade At WWE During AEW 'Meal & A Match'
Jon Moxley Calls AEW Goals The "Most Ambitious Things I’ve Ever Attempted"
Official WWE SmackDown Graphic Suggests Top Star Moving To WWE Raw
Booker T Reacts To Darby Allin's Hot Take On WWE's 'Superstar' Label