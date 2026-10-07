AEW Dynamite Results & Booking Grades (10/6/26): Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe Qualify for Clockwork Carnage

The AEW audience in France was scorching hot as the special Grand Slam France edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off on Tuesday night. They got even hotter when the opening contest walked out to the ring and the action kicked in.

Bandido defeated Kofi in the first match of the night and retained his ROH World Championship. The match was wild. Kofi and Bandido both hit high-risk moves, and each of their respective trios' team members made their way to the ring. This included Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

The ROH World Championship is on the line TONIGHT as Champion @Bandidowrestler defends against Challenger @TrueKofi! @ReneePaquette has the latest!



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YfWhpLzPrF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

When Page and Strickland walked through the curtain, the audience loudly cheered. Those cheers became raucous when Page and Strickland nearly came to blows outside the ring. Their near fight distracted Kofi in the ring and this allowed Bandido to connect with the 21 Plex. He then made the cover for the victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An excellent opening match from an in-ring perspective and smart booking. Bandido hardly ever wins singles matches in AEW. This was the right one to give him. Kofi lost nothing and Bandido walks away with a little extra credibility than usual.

If you're Tony Khan, when do you do the Page vs. Strickland singles match again? If France is any indication, the audience very much wants to see them collide again. They'll be in the ring again at WrestleDream. Later in the show, Strickland and New Level challenged Brodido to a two out of three falls world trios title match.

Chaos erupts at ringside as @Bandidowrestler puts @TrueKofi away to retain the ROH World Title!



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/l5h17yDdx1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

Samoa Joe qualifies for Clockwork Carnage at WrestleDream

In the second match of the night, Samoa Joe defeated Jack Perry to become the first qualifier for the upcoming and new Clockwork Carnage match at the AEW WrestleDream PPV event next weekend. Prior to the match, Renee Paquette gave a precise rundown of what the match was and then Joe made his way to the ring.

Joe pretty much destroyed Perry. Joe hit all his signature spots and the walkaway from the dive gimmick really got a big crowd reaction. Joe won the match with a Muscle Buster.

Booking Grade: 10/10

The only way to go. Joe is much more of a viable contender for the world title than Perry and the first time Clockwork Carnage match needs them for credibility.

.@SamoaJoe shuts down “Jungle” Jack Perry to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at #AEWWrestleDream!



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/MQD2AC893S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd from The Death Riders lost to Jake Doyle and Mark Davis from The Don Callis Family in a tag team match. Moxley and Kidd got a strong reaction from the audience, but it wasn't enough to overcome.

The match was very hard-hitting and all four guys participated in the brutality. In the end, Mark Davis defeated Kidd with a deadlift piledriver to get the win.

Booking Grade: 7/10

The match was fine, but Mark Davis as the next challenger for Moxley's Continental Championship is kinda weak for a PPV. They jumped through the hoop and got Davis a win, but that's not a needle-mover match on PPV.

Mark Davis puts Gabe Kidd away while Jake Doyle keeps Jon Moxley at bay on the outside!



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Z5HN3b4vEa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

A bloody Darby Allin retains the TNT Championship

Darby Allin defeated Kyle Fletcher to retain his TNT Championship. Allin and Fletcher went wild in the match.

Darby Allin | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Fletcher smashed Allin through the announce table; Darby jumped and connected with a splash from the top rope onto Fletcher, who was outside the ring and beyond the ringside barrier. Near the end of the match, Fletcher busted Allin open after a brainbuster on an exposed turnbuckle and a series of elbow strikes to the head. None of it was enough.

Allin did Allin and pulled out the victory. He withstood the damage and was able to get a pinfall after cleanly hitting his Coffin Drop.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Very much a Darby Allin-style match in terms of structure. He got destroyed, but won in the end. So it goes for Darby Allin.

Kyle Fletcher gets better each time out there. He's got an intensity to his work that is palpable during his matches.

.@DarbyAllin digs deep to survive Kyle Fletcher and retain the TNT Title! 👏



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/hMynJjy7pI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

In the first world title match of the evening, Mercedes Mone defeated Queen Aminata to retain her title. Nearfalls were aplenty in the match, and the action spilled outside the ring on multiple occasions.

Mone got the win with a Mone Maker. Right after the match, Thekla ran down to the ring. She tried to attack Mone, but Mone dodged her and tried to strike her with the world title belt.

Thekla ducked that and then crushed Mone with a spear. Thekla tried to hit her with a Stomp, but Mone rolled out of the ring. In the ring, Thekla held the world title as Mone yelled for her to give it back.

Booking Grade: 6/10

In general, I'm not interested in title matches like this. The only reason it existed was for a good match to air on television. The match itself was fine, but the true excitement came after with Mone and Thekla. Here's hoping those two women have time to promo on the other next week. They need a higher dose of personal emotion in the build-up to their title match at WrestleDream.

No time for @MercedesVarnado to celebrate, as @toxic_thekla storms the ring! 😈



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/MNiXOWQ0W7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

Will Ospreay retains the AEW World Championship

In the main event of the evening, Will Ospreay defeated Kazuchika Okada to retain the AEW Men's World Championship. Ospreay now joins Samoa Joe as one of the eight participants in the Clockwork Carnage match at AEW WrestleDream.

"This is awesome" chants were in abundance for this one. The audience loved the historic nature of seeing two legends wrestle each other. Ospreay kicked out of multiple Rainmakers and Okada kicked out of multiple Hidden Blade strikes and a Stormbreaker. In the end, it was a third Hidden Blade that dropped Okada for good.

Ospreay celebrated in the ring after the match ended. As he did, Samoa Joe walked onto the entrance ramp and glared at Ospreay as the show ended.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An obvious booking move, but the right one; it nets full points on my grading scale. Ospreay needed to win this match. He's got to be the anchor of the new Clockwork Carnage match and now he will be.

.@WillOspreay empties the tank to put @rainmakerXokada away and retain the AEW World Title!



Watch #AEWGrandSlam France on TBS + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/f5D4vP3dNm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2026

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam France results

Bandido defeated Kofi to retain the ROH World Championship

Samoa Joe defeated Jack Perry to qualify for Clockwork Carnage at AEW WrestleDream

Mark Davis and Jake Doyle defeated Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd

Darby Allin defeated Kyle Fletcher to retain the TNT Championship

Mercedes Mone defeated Queen Aminata to retain the AEW Women's World Championship

Will Ospreay defeated Kazuchika Okada to retain the AEW Men's World Championship