Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction, Odds, for U.S. Open Third Round
No American man has won a tennis Grand Slam since Andy Roddick captured the 2003 U.S. Open. It's a streak that has lasted over 20 years, but there's a very real chance that it could come to an end in the coming weeks.
Taylor Fritz will enter the third round of the U.S. Open third on the odds list to win it all at +800, behind Carlos Alcaraz (+110) and Alexander Zverev (+360). He still has a long way to go, but he's set as a big favorite in the third round on Saturday when he takes on Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina.
Let's dive everything you need to know to bet this match.
Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Taylor Fritz -720 (87.80% implied probability)
- Francisco Cerundolo +500
Total Games
- OVER 34.5 (-120)
- UNDER 34.5 (-110)
Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 4
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo: History and U.S. Open Performance
These two have faced each other twice before, each winning a match. Cerundolo won in the Round of 32 at the 2023 French Open, and then Fritz won in the quarterfinal at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in 2024.
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz's best career finish at a Grand Slam was a runner-up finish at the 2024 U.S. Open, losing to Jannik Sinner in the final. He has made it to the quarterfinals in three straight years, and he has a career win rate of 67% at this tournament.
He defeated both Darwin Blanch and Mattia Bellucci in straight sets in the first two rounds.
Francisco Cerundolo
This is the farthest that Cerundolo has made it at a U.S. Open, failing to make it past the second round for the past three straight years. His best career finish at a Grand Slam are fourth round appearances at both the Australian Open and the French Open.
He defeated Filip Misolic in straight sets in the first round and then needed all five sets to get past Jan-Lennard Struff in the second.
Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Best Bet
I do not doubt that Taylor Fritz will likely win this match, but I think the value lies in a bet on Francisco Cerundolo. It's not a wager on the Argentine to win the match, but rather a bet on him to win a single set.
He already has a career win against Fritz, giving him confidence ahead of this third-round showdown, and while Fritz has looked through in the first two rounds, he has stumbled at times against lesser competition lately, including losing to Brandon Nakashima in straight sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago.
I love that we can bet on Cerundolo to win at least one set at -138.
Pick: Francisco Cerundolo to Win At Least One Set (-138) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets