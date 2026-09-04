Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction, Odds, for U.S. Open Third Round

No American man has won a tennis Grand Slam since Andy Roddick captured the 2003 U.S. Open. It's a streak that has lasted over 20 years, but there's a very real chance that it could come to an end in the coming weeks.

Taylor Fritz will enter the third round of the U.S. Open third on the odds list to win it all at +800, behind Carlos Alcaraz (+110) and Alexander Zverev (+360). He still has a long way to go, but he's set as a big favorite in the third round on Saturday when he takes on Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina.

Let's dive everything you need to know to bet this match.

Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Fritz -720 (87.80% implied probability)

Francisco Cerundolo +500

Total Games

OVER 34.5 (-120)

UNDER 34.5 (-110)

Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 4

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other twice before, each winning a match. Cerundolo won in the Round of 32 at the 2023 French Open, and then Fritz won in the quarterfinal at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in 2024.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz's best career finish at a Grand Slam was a runner-up finish at the 2024 U.S. Open, losing to Jannik Sinner in the final. He has made it to the quarterfinals in three straight years, and he has a career win rate of 67% at this tournament.

He defeated both Darwin Blanch and Mattia Bellucci in straight sets in the first two rounds.

Francisco Cerundolo

This is the farthest that Cerundolo has made it at a U.S. Open, failing to make it past the second round for the past three straight years. His best career finish at a Grand Slam are fourth round appearances at both the Australian Open and the French Open.

He defeated Filip Misolic in straight sets in the first round and then needed all five sets to get past Jan-Lennard Struff in the second.

Taylor Fritz vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Best Bet

I do not doubt that Taylor Fritz will likely win this match, but I think the value lies in a bet on Francisco Cerundolo. It's not a wager on the Argentine to win the match, but rather a bet on him to win a single set.

He already has a career win against Fritz, giving him confidence ahead of this third-round showdown, and while Fritz has looked through in the first two rounds, he has stumbled at times against lesser competition lately, including losing to Brandon Nakashima in straight sets at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago.

I love that we can bet on Cerundolo to win at least one set at -138.

Pick: Francisco Cerundolo to Win At Least One Set (-138) via FanDuel

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