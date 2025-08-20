Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (8/20/25)

Full AEW Dynamite results and highlights!

Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite
Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The final hype for this weekend's AEW Forbidden Door PPV event in London takes place live on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will Ospreay will be leading a team of AEW stars against The Death Riders and Young Bucks at Forbidden Door in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. What will the hometown star have to say about that match and his health heading into the big match. AEW fans will find out this week on AEW Dynamite when Ospreay faces off with Jon Moxley in the ring.

In other action, the rest of The Death Riders will take on Jet Speed and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a six-man tag team match. Plus, Athena and Mercedes Mone will team up to take on the team of Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. Athena and Storm will wrestle for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door. Who will gain momentum heading into the event?

The finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship number one contender tournament take place on the show this week. FTR squares off against Brodido with the winner facing The Hurt Syndicate for the championships at Forbidden Door.

Finally, the AEW World Champion will speak ahead of his championship match at Forbidden Door this week. What is on the mind of Adam Page prior to the biggest title defense his career? Find out this week on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Live Blog

Check back at 8pm EST for results and highlights from this week's show.

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & JetSpeed

FTR vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Final

Athena & Mercedes Moné vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

We'll Hear From AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page

Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley Face-To-Face

Published
